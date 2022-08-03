Idaho’s defense has seen a number of key departures from this past season. Last year’s sack leader and tackle leader, Charles Akanno and Tre Walker, respectively, are gone, as are starters Noah Elliss (defensive lineman), Jalen Hoover (cornerback) and Tyrese Dedmon (safety).

But the Vandals have retooled with the additions of linebackers Juliano Falaniko and Paul Moala, junior college transfer Murvin Kenion III and the return of senior defensive lineman Leo Tamba, who missed the previous season with an injury.

Coach Jason Eck said the players who are back in the front seven provide opportunity for different looks and fronts, and those in the secondary will be familiar faces as fall camp begins at 9:30 a.m. today.

