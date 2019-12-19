Idaho finds talent near, far

Idaho football coach Paul Petrino said he needs several of his 11 new Vandals to contribute immediately.
In finding the player who’ll perhaps supply the biggest boost to his defense, the eighth-year coach only had to look seven miles west.
Fa’avae Fa’avae, a two-year reserve linebacker at Washington State, inked with Idaho on Wednesday, headlining the Vandals’ first batch of early signees, which also includes a standout quarterback, three offensive linemen, two safeties, a cornerback, a defensive end, a fullback/tight-end hybrid and an intriguing athlete — a former track star.
Petrino said Fa’avae, who had 3.5 sacks in 17 games played for the Cougars, transferred across the Palouse seeking playing time. He’ll undoubtedly get it.
“He’ll help us a ton ... we’re obviously counting on him,” Petrino said. “We got a couple really good linebackers coming back, then you add him to that crew.
“The more pass-rushers we can get, the more guys that can play up front, the better we are.”
Fa’avae, standing 6-foot and 225 pounds, can play in the box and on the line. The former Mater Dei (Calif.) High School star joins a stacked linebacking corps that includes All-Big Sky players Christian Elliss and Tre Walker, and breakout buck linebacker Charles Akanno.
One of UI’s highest-caliber early-period signees is one of its earliest commits — athlete Chauncy Smart, a former South Florida Bull and two-year sprinter on the Miami Hurricanes’ track team.
Petrino ardently recruited Smart out of high school at Auburndale (Fla.), but without avail.
He just had to wait a few years. In the fall, Smart convinced Petrino of his desire to return to football.
Smart will play slot receiver and work as a scat-back running back. He’s 5-8 and 165 pounds, but makes up for a relative lack of size with blistering speed.
“Probably the fastest guy that ever came to school at Idaho,” Petrino said. “Anybody that’s that fast, you wanna get on the field.”
Smart, although maybe a bit rusty, flaunts a next-level change of direction and runs a sub-10.5-second 100-meter dash. He was a top-three sprinter in the nation in high school and undeniably fits UI’s aim to acquire more “skill-position speed” and help make up for the loss of All-American receiver Jeff Cotton.
“We’ll move (Smart) around, just try to get the ball in his hands,” Petrino said.
Just as interesting — but more local — UI nabbed high-ceiling quarterback CJ Jordan, a 6-3, 190-pounder out of Union High School (West Camas, Wash.). He boasts a strong arm and versatility with his legs, and Petrino said Jordan, a three-star 247 Sports.com dual-threat signal caller, could compete for the starting role if he develops quickly mentally.
“Very exciting for the program to get anybody the caliber of him in here,” Petrino said. “It’ll come down to how fast he can learn it. He’s got enough talent, for sure.”
After losing three starting offensive linemen to graduation, Petrino pinpointed signing “a couple big linemen that have a chance to play right away.”
His wishes were somewhat granted. Sierra College (Calif.) transfer Chad Bagwell (6-5, 320) has the potential to start at center. That’d allow Logan Floyd to move back to his natural strong tackle spot.
“(Bagwell is) big, strong, got good feet,” Petrino said.
The Vandals stayed in-state for Minico High (Rupert) product Greyson Harwood, who Petrino spotted at a camp last summer. Petrino compared Harwood, likely a guard, to former center Steven Matlock because of his “toughness and pad level.”
Jory Dotts of Washington Class 1A Colville High also fits that bill. Petrino commended his run blocking, and said Dotts might vie for time.
“He’s big and physical enough to have a chance,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have guys on the team from Colville since I watched them play when I first got here, just ’cause they’re such a tough football team.”
Seventy miles down the road from Colville, UI found another prospective gem in Shadle Park defensive end Zach Krotzer, the Class 3A Greater Spokane League’s defensive MVP last year.
“(Krotzer) plays with a great motor,” Petrino said. “He’s just a football player — runs around and really likes to hit.”
The same might be said of Jabarii Pharms, a top-10 tackler in Sac-Joaquin Section play in Stockton, Calif., in his junior and senior seasons.
Petrino said Pharms — who’s close friends with fellow Stagg High School graduate and UI receiver Cutrell Haywood — will begin his career at safety, but he “could see him being an outside linebacker, even all the way down to a buck someday.”
“He’s gonna keep growing,” Petrino said. “He eats a lot. Kept going back for seconds.
“When you can start out back there and move up, it makes you more athletic across the board.”
Joining Pharms in the secondary is Tommy McCormick, brother of current Vandal receiver Sean. Tommy McCormick brings height and coverage discipline to UI’s only defensive position group that lost any players after last year.
Arnell Walker, a corner, grayshirted with UI last season because of an injury he sustained as a senior in high school at Orlando Christian (Fla.). Petrino compared Walker to 2019 newcomers Christian Nash and David Eppinger, and said Walker’s playing time will depend on his health.
Petrino discovered Walker because he’d recruited the signee’s prep coach to Utah State in the mid-1990s.
UI’s patented “family and friends” recruiting device also was employed on Jake Cox, a bruiser fullback/tight end out of El Paso’s Coronado High School. Cox’s father is former Vandal linebacker and assistant coach in the mid-1980s, Mike Cox.
“He’s extremely physical, tough, hard-nosed.” Petrino said. “For the people around here, he’ll remind you of (junior fullback) Logan Kendall.
“It would not surprise me one bit if he played a lot.”
MORE TO COME — Petrino said he plans to sign at least a half dozen more players in the coming months. He said he’d like to ink a couple more defensive backs and pass rushers, one more receiver, another offensive lineman and a flexible skill player.
