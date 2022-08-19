Idaho freshmen making an immediate impact

As soon as Jason Eck was announced as Idaho’s football coach, it was a guarantee the program would see fresh faces.
Two players making an impact, probably sooner than the coaching staff expected, are freshmen Jordan Dwyer and Jack Layne.
Dwyer was recruited out of Puyallup, Wash., where he was named as an all-state receiver. He quickly elevated himself near the top of the depth chart, often seeing time in four-receiver sets in the slot opposite Jermaine Jackson.
“It’s definitely been a big learning experience,” Dwyer said. “Coming in with the older guys, with the vets. But the vets have helped me out a lot with the offense and understanding the game. The older quarterbacks have helped me out a lot. It’s been great, though. It’s been a great opportunity.”
Dwyer, who won rookie MVP honors for the Aug. 4 and 10 practices, described the preparation in the receiver room as part of the reason he’s been able to move up so quickly.
“Before practice, we wake up, get the (practice) script sent to us,” Dwyer said. “So we can check the script out, make sure we know what we’re going over and get ready”
Dwyer said it’s been a bit of a challenge adjusting from the high school game.
“It’s nothing like a Division I college offense,” said Dwyer, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder. “I (have) to put in a little extra time, a little extra work, extra film, a little bit of extra studying because I’m a freshman, I’m a new guy (who’s) trying to pick up the offense quick and give myself a chance to come in and play.”
Layne was recruited from Lake Oswego, Ore., where he was named Gatorade player of the year and was named all-state at quarterback.
Layne was named the offensive MVP from Idaho’s Aug. 11 scrimmage, and was one of two quarterbacks — along fellow freshman Ridge Docekal — to get “live reps,” meaning he could get hit. Layne got hit a lot, but made several impressive off-balance throws.
“(The live reps were) awesome, man,” Layne said. “It’s paradise for me. I’ve dreamed of this my whole life: Playing college football. And it’s just what I expected.”
Layne also has been learning from jack-of-all-trades Zach Borisch, a junior who previously was a quarterback and a running back the past couple of seasons when Paul Petrino was the coach. Layne connected with Borisch on several first-down throws in 11-on-11s on Tuesday.
“(Borisch) is a smart guy,” Layne said. “He knows where to be at the right time, (and) he’s helped me out a lot. And a lot of these other veterans have done a good job just helping me out and helping the young guys out. And that’s what a good team does.”
After Layne’s performance in the scrimmage, Eck said he potentially could get playing time during the season, and taking snaps with the No. 2 offense seems to indicate he now is in the quarterback competition with veteran quarterbacks J’Bore Gibbs, Gevani McCoy and C.J. Jordan.
Dwyer and Layne have not been the only quality rookie performers, as tight end Chance Bogan and running back Anthony Woods also have been turning heads so far in camp.
Dwyer said it’s been important to have all of the first-year players helping each other adjust to new surroundings.
“We try to talk to each other, because it’s a big adjustment from being in high school to being a freshman in college,” Dwyer said. “We’ve been trying to stay tight, really all the freshmen, (because) we’re trying to come in and create something big.”