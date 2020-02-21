NAMPA, Idaho — Kendrick prospered on the boards but languished elsewhere while losing to Rockland in the first round of the state 1A D-II tournament at Nampa High.
The Tigers won the rebound column 44-30 but committed 24 turnovers and shot only 17-for-54.
Erin Morgan scored 14 points for Kendrick (19-4), Mya Brown added 13 points and four assists and Megan Brocke snagged nine rebounds.
Ember Farr, Kiersley Boyer and Madalyn Permann tallied 16, 15 and 14 points respectively for Rockland (21-3).
ROCKLAND (21-3)
Whitney Peterson 0 0-0 0, Hillary Hansen 0 0-2 0, Charlotte Wilson 2-9 2-6 6, Evie Waite 3 2-2 8, Kiersley Boyer 5 5-8 15, Libby Swan 0 0-0 0, Angie Le 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Permann 5 2-4 14, Ember Farr 7 2-2 16. Totals 22 13-24 59.
KENDRICK (19-4)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 3 4-4 13, Drew Stacy 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 3, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 6-8 44.
3-point goals — Permann 2, Brown 3, Anderson, L. Morgan 2, Brocke.