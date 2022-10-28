Seemingly every website, source or Twitter feed that’s given a Football Championship Subdivision playoff prediction has Sacramento State earning the automatic bid out of the Big Sky Conference.
It could be because “the experts” are going off the information they currently have or just playing it safe. But it seems like no one is giving Idaho (5-2, 4-0) a chance against the Hornets (7-0, 4-0) when they play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.
Let’s take the dismissal of the Vandals a step further by looking at the FCS coaches and media polls. Montana State and Sacramento State, who like the Vandals are unbeaten in the conference, are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in both polls.
Where does Idaho rank? The Vandals are No. 14 in the STATS Perform media poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll. Idaho is multiple spots lower despite the fact it allows fewer points than Montana State, has more sacks than Sacramento State and has forced more turnovers than either of those teams.
It seems almost par for the course for people to count out the Vandals. Who hasn’t? But if Idaho has taught the college football world anything this season, it’s that you can’t count them out until the clock hits triple zeros.
On paper, the Vandals match up well with Sacramento State, and a victory would mean volumes.
Not only would a win mark Idaho’s first 5-0 start to conference play since 1989, but it might finally force people to take this team seriously.
It would be the second time in three weeks the Vandals beat a top-3 team in the FCS, after a 30-23 victory Oct. 15 against then-No. 2 Montana.
What made that win more impressive was that it was on the road. In arguably Sacramento State’s biggest game of the year last week against those same Grizzlies, it only had 7,000 people in the stands. Idaho is 2-2 on the road, with its only losses coming against Power Five teams in Washington State and Indiana.
While bringing the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999 was huge, this game against Sacramento State will mean more. The Vandals would at least have to be considered for inclusion in the top 10.
How can they get it done?
Talking about all the reasons Idaho deserves more respect is fun, and in a way true, but it won’t matter if the Vandals don’t show up.
Idaho has executed game plans all season. A big factor in the Vandals’ Montana upset was they forced mobile quarterback Lucas Johnson to stay in the pocket.
Sac State’s two quarterbacks, Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara, can run, but the Hornets are more likely to design run plays for O’Hara. If Idaho can effectively use a spy to keep them honest, the secondary will have chances to make plays.
Stopping Sacramento State’s rushing attack is another key. The Hornets rank second in the Big Sky with 261 rushing yards per game. The Vandals’ run defense has been stout, allowing 107 yards per outing, third-best in the conference. Against the Grizzlies, Idaho allowed 52 rushing yards on 44 carries. Against Portland State, it allowed 128 yards on 40 carries.
Offensively, Idaho has to continue to chug along. It’s the best in the Big Sky in efficiency, and the Vandals have turned the ball over just three percent of time, tops in the FCS.
The gist is this: If the Vandals show up and play like they have all year, there’s no reason to think they will lose.