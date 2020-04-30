FARMINGTON, Utah — A total of five Idaho golfers were honored as the Big Sky released its golf teams Wednesday.
Three women and two men earned awards from the conference. Valeria Patino was the lone Vandal golfer to earn a first-team mention.
Patino, a junior from Coronado, Panama, finished fifth at the BYU at Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, on March 10 in her final event of the season, earning women’s golfer of the week honors. She also placed ninth in a loaded field Feb. 25 at the Gold Rush in Long Beach, Calif. It is the second consecutive season Patino earned first-team honors, after taking second-team recognition as a freshman.
Vicky Tsai and Eddie Hsu earned second- and third-team accolades, respectively. Tsai, a sophomore from New Taipei City, Taiwan, finished in the top-three for Idaho in both spring tournaments, including taking 15th overall at the Entrada Classic. Hsu, also a sophomore from Hsinchu, Taiwain, improved in her second season with the Vandals to earn third team accolades.
On the men’s side, Joseph Glenn was a second-team selection, while Jackson Jacob earned a third-team nod.
Glenn, a sophomore from Post Falls, led Idaho for much of his first full year with the Vandals. His best performance of the spring came at the Joust at Goose Creek on Feb. 25 at Mira Loma, Calif., where he took sixth overall to lead the team.
Jacob, of Langley, B.C., had a strong freshman campaign. He led the Vandals at the team’s tournament, the Bandon Dunes Championship on March 10 in Bandon, Ore., in the final tournament of the year.