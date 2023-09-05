The state of Idaho is no stranger to hills and mountains. And the Vandals have a steep hill to climb this week.

Idaho faced Lamar on Aug. 31 and won in dominant fashion — 42-17. The Vandals rested most of their starters in the second half against the Cardinals and are just starting the latter half of a nine-day layoff, which might end up what they need to win their next game.

Idaho will play against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent Nevada on Saturday in Reno, Nev., a step up in competition from a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team in Lamar.

Tags

Recommended for you