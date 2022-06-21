MOSCOW — The Idaho athletic department hired Caleb Heim as the director of strength and conditioning as well as Jack Rinzel as assistant strength coach, it was announced Monday.
Heim previously was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at South Dakota for the past four seasons, and Rinzel also was there as a graduate assistant.
“We are really excited to have Caleb here at Idaho,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “He brings a very diverse background that fits in our plan to enhance sports performance across all of our teams with nutrition, new and innovative training ideas and his ever-present enthusiasm.”
COLLEGE ACADEMICS
Idaho improves its academic scores
INDIANAPOLIS — Four of the University of Idaho athletic teams earned NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores of 1,000 and 12 of the 14 varsity sports improved their rates of stayed the same for the 2020-21 academic year, it was announced by the national organization.
Men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf each posted perfect scores. It was the fourth consecutive 1,000 for women’s cross country and a school-high seventh straight perfect score for women’s golf.
Several other women’s sports — including swimming and diving, volleyball, track and field, basketball and soccer — each had scores above 990. The volleyball team made a 15-point jump since the previous report.