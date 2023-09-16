Idaho looks to make it 3 W’s in a row against Cal

Idaho running back Anthony Woods (5) looks for an opening to run the ball during a scrimmage Aug. 12 in Moscow.

 Jordan Opp/Daily News

The No. 5 Idaho Football team finds itself in a unique situation ahead of its Week 3 matchup against the Pac-12’s California at 4 p.m. today at California Memorial Stadium (Pac-12 Network).

The Vandals face their second test from the Football Bowl Subdivision in as many weeks after their 33-6 win over Nevada.

A second consecutive FBS win will improve Idaho’s positioning in the eyes of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff committee. But a loss will have little to no effect on the Vandals’ positioning.

