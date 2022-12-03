One of the most impressive things about the Idaho men’s basketball team has been the Vandals’ ability to shoot the ball efficiently. They continued to do that Friday.

Idaho used a 11-2 run to end the first half to open up a lead, then it had a 13-4 spurt to open the second half en route to an 84-47 nonconference victory against Northern Illinois at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

Coming into the game, the Vandals (3-5) were shooting a 50.5 percent clip this season, ranking 14th among 363 Division I teams. Idaho continued that torrid stretch.

