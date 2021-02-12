POCATELLO — Idaho State raced out to a 9-2 run to open the game, and once the Bengals got their advantage to double digits they never were threatened as they beat the Idaho men’s basketball team 69-43 in Big Sky Conference action Thursday.
“(Idaho State) was absolutely the aggressor and they did it at both ends,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “Going to the glass, they were a physical menace.”
Tarik Cook paced Idaho State (10-7, 6-3 Big Sky) with 14 points. Austin Smellie chipped in 12 points, Brayden Parker had 12 points and seven rebounds and Malik Porter finished with 11 points. Robert Ford III added nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Former Lapwai standout Emmitt Taylor III had five points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.
Senior guard Ja’Vary Christmas finished with nine points for the Vandals (0-16, 0-13), who have lost 17 consecutive games and 23 of 24 overall dating to the 2019-20 season. Idaho was just 18-for-54 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 3-of-10 (30 percent) from 3-point range. It was the second-lowest scoring total of the season for the Vandals, just behind the 41 they tallied in a 38-point loss Dec. 18 at Utah.
Idaho State had a 45-31 edge in rebounding, a 34-18 advantage in points in the paint and a 12-8 cushion in second-chance points.
Smellie hit a 3 and Daxton Carr also had three points in the spurt to start the contest. Christmas’ jumper in the paint at the 15:35 mark pulled Idaho within 11-6, but another 7-0 run by the Bengals pushed the advantage to 12. Only two more times the rest of the night did the Vandals get within 10 points.
Idaho’s leading scorer, senior Scott Blakney, had just two points and four rebounds in 19 minutes as the starting lineup combined for 26 points on 10-for-33 (30.3 percent) from the field.
“We’re a better team when Scottie is able to play minutes and we’re able to get him touches and we’ve got to keep him out of foul trouble,” Claus said.
The two teams will meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday.
IDAHO (0-16, 0-13)
Blakney 1-3 0-0 2, Christmas 3-6 3-5 9, Kilgore 3-7 1-2 7, Madden 2-8 0-0 6, Quinnett 1-9 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Thacker 2-6 0-0 4, Christensen 3-6 0-0 6, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 4-7 43.
IDAHO ST. (10-7, 6-3)
Carr 2-6 2-5 6, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Cool 5-9 1-2 14, Ford 4-11 0-0 9, Smellie 4-10 1-2 12, Porter 3-5 5-8 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 5, Visentin 0-2 0-0 0, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Buzangu 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-17 69.
Halftime: Idaho St., 38-23. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 3-10 (Madden 2-3, Robinson 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Quinnett 0-3), Idaho St. 8-24 (Cool 3-5, Smellie 3-8, Taylor 1-2, Ford 1-4, Cook 0-1, Parker 0-1, Carr 0-3). Rebounds: Idaho 26 (Thacker 5), Idaho St. 40 (Ford 11). Assists: Idaho 5 (Christmas 3), Idaho St. 11 (Ford, Smellie, Porter, Taylor 2). Total Fouls: Idaho 15, Idaho St. 10.