Idaho men’s golfers bond thanks to distance from home

Getting dropped off at college for the first time can be a nerve-racking experience. Turning 18 brings a lot of newfound freedoms and experiences, such as being away from home.
The emotional roller coaster is something many first-year students experience, but imagine being more than 4,000 miles from home in a foreign country.
That is the case for University of Idaho freshmen men’s golfers Joe Sykes and Sam Johnson.
Sykes is from Littlehampton, England, and Johnson lives in Congleton, about 240 miles to the north.
As the pair arrived in Moscow for the first time, the idea of being far away from home was daunting. But it didn’t take long for their nerves to settle. When they arrived at their first practice, it was then they’d realized they were from virtually the same place.
“It’s been extremely helpful having Sam here with me,” Sykes said. “The fall of this year was really difficult, and he’s been going through the whole experience with me. The difference between here and home is night and day. Having someone else in the same situation makes you a bit more comfortable.”
The pair’s struggles and successes have helped them form a tight bond with each other, as well their families. The parents of each player have traveled together several times throughout the season to attend matches in the States.
It didn’t take much for the families to connect since they have one common interest: golf. Sykes and Johnson were introduced to the game early by their fathers. Sykes said he started playing golf at a very young age, and Johnson began when he was around 8 years old.
The two players began playing competitively at around 10 years old and at around 15, each came to the realization that coming to the United States to play college golf could be a reality.
Sykes and Johnson wanted the same thing when it came down to what university they wanted to attend. They each wanted to live in a smaller community with minimal distractions so they could focus on their studies and golf game.
Both are accustomed to smaller communities. Congleton has a population of just more than 28,000 and Littlehampton is over 55,000 residents. According to Vandals coach David Nuhn, it’s a common desire among international recruits to want to migrate to familiar territory.
“What we’re trying to do with our student-athletes is work on their golf game while being extremely close to the university,” he said. “We have a supportive community, and there aren’t a lot of distractions. For some kids, that’s not as exciting. Some kids want the big city life, and Idaho isn’t what they’re looking for.”
The pair were quickly sold on UI and Nuhn when they first met. They both described him as a dependable person who makes them feel comfortable.
“Having a coach that’s a friend is cool,” Johnson said. “There isn’t much pressure. I just want to go out there and do my best for him.”
As for their play on the course, they’ve been continuing to improve as the season goes on.
Sykes was one of just four players to finish under par in the Bandon Dunes Championship, hosted by Idaho, in Bandon, Ore. He finished the two-round event at 1-under 143 to place third.
Johnson’s best showing was a 23rd-place finish with a three-round score of 2-under 214 at the Loyola Intercollegiate on Feb.28 in Goodyear, Ariz.
“I just want to go out there and do my best during every tournament,” Johnson said. “With each tournament, we gain more experience, and I think we’re coming together nicely as a team.”
Johnson and Sykes are the two youngest players on the team. The pair are hoping to help the team make strides in the right direction, much like the football and men’s basketball teams.
“Hopefully the guys’ work ethic and goals can come along so we can build an elite golf program,” Sykes said. “We have a very attractive schedule here, and we play at a lot of beautiful golf courses. Great things can happen if we keep moving forward.”