Idaho men’s golfers bond thanks to distance from home

Idaho Athletics Idaho freshman golfer Joe Sykes watches a shot during a recent tournament.

 Idaho Athletics

Getting dropped off at college for the first time can be a nerve-racking experience. Turning 18 brings a lot of newfound freedoms and experiences, such as being away from home.

The emotional roller coaster is something many first-year students experience, but imagine being more than 4,000 miles from home in a foreign country.

That is the case for University of Idaho freshmen men’s golfers Joe Sykes and Sam Johnson.

Tags

Recommended for you