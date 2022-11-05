It’s been tough sledding for the Idaho men’s basketball team as of late.

Coach Zac Claus never has won more than nine games in his previous three years at UI. On the positive side, he’s coming off his best season yet, going 9-22 overall and 6-14 in Big Sky play.

It’s a step in the right direction, but Claus and his team will have to do a lot more in order to get above .500.

Tags

Recommended for you