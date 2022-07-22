One day after it was announced that the Idaho men’s basketball team would not play Palouse rival Washington State this season, the Vandals released the entire schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday.
Idaho will play 16 home basketball games, including an exhibition against Evergreen State to open the season Nov. 1 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals, who previously announced their Big Sky schedule, will play 31 games this year, including seven nonconference home contests.
The regular season will begin Nov. 7 at Denver, then the team will play its first home game Nov. 10 against Walla Walla Communnity College.
After a Nov. 13 trip to Omaha, Neb,, Idaho will host Bakersfield (Nov. 16) and Utah Tech (formerly known as Dixie State) on Nov. 19 before a Thanksgiving trip to California to take on Cal Poly (Nov. 23) and Pacific (Nov. 25).
The month of December begins with four consecutive home games. The Vandals will host Northern Illinois (Dec. 2), North Dakota (Dec. 6), Riverside (Dec. 11) and Northwest Indian College (Dec. 16) before the month culminates with a four-game road trip, including Big Sky games against Montana State (Dec. 29) and Montana (Dec. 31). Idaho begins the trip Dec. 19 at Northridge before a Dec. 21 game at Long Beach State.
All Big Sky games and home nonconference games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Some game times will be released at a later date.
Nov. 1 — Evergreen State, 6 p.m.+; 7 — at Denver; 10 — Walla Walla, 6 p.m.; 13 — at Omaha, noon; 16 — Bakersfield, 6 p.m.; 19 — Utah Tech, 2 p.m.; 23 — at Cal Poly; 25 — at Pacific; Dec. 2 — Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.; 6 — North Dakota, 6 p.m.; 11 — Riverside, 2 p.m.; 16 — Northwest Indian College, 6 p.m.; 19 — at Northridge; 21 — Long Beach State; 29 — at Montana State*; 31 — at Montana*; Jan. 5 — Sacramento State, 6 p.m.*; 7 — Portland State, 2 p.m.*; 14 — at Eastern Washington*; 16 — Montana State, 6 p.m.*; 19 — at Northern Arizona*; 21 — at Northern Colorado*; 26 — Weber State, 6 p.m.*; 28 — Idaho State, 2 p.m.*; Feb. 2 — at Portland State*; 4 — at Sacramento State*; 11 — Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.*; 16 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.*; 18 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.*; 23 — at Idaho State*; 25 — at Weber State*; 27 — Montana, 6 p.m.*
COLLEGE FOOTBALLMcCormick gets nomination
Idaho junior defensive back Sean McCormick was nominated for the 2022 American Football Coaches Assocation Good Works team, it was announced. It honors 22 leaders and community champions in college football’s five subdivisions.
The final 22-member team and an honorary coach are selected by a panel of former team members, as well as journalists. Fans will be able to vote for the team captain on ESPN.com after the final team members are announced in September.
To be considered for a spot on the team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, maintaining a strong academic standing.
ROWINGWSU coach to head up Canadian team
Washington State rowing coach Jane LaRiviere will coach the varsity eight boat for Canada at the 2022 World Rowing U23 championships to take place July 25-30 in Varese, Italy.
For LaRivere, who will be coaching the Cougars for the 21st season, it will be her first time representing her county.
“As a Canadian, I’m proud to be coaching Canada,” LaRiviere said in a news release.
LaRiviere has led Washington State to the NCAA championship regatta 13 times, including nine of the past 12 meets.