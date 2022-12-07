It hasn’t happened often in the past five seasons, but the Idaho men’s basketball team might be taking another step forward in their progress toward returning to relevancy.
Five Vandal players scored in double figures and Idaho used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good in a 76-66 nonconference victory against North Dakota at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena for its third consecutive win.
Junior forward Isaac Jones had 19 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots for the Vandals (4-5), who for just the second time since the 2018-19 season have won three straight contests.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt struggled most of the game but finished with 14 points and six assists. Freshman forward Nigel Burris contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih added 12 points. Senior guard Rashad Smith had 11 points and three steals.
B.J. Omot led the Bison (5-6) with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalun Trent contributed 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Elijah Brooks tallied 13 points.
The Vandals, for them, struggled from the field in the first half but surged in the second half. Entering the game as the eighth-best shooting team in Division I, Idaho went 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) in the first half but made 12-of-24 (50 percent) from the field in the second half to go 24-for-53 (45.3 percent) overall. The Vandals also went 10-for-19 (52.6 percent) from distance and 18-of-24 (75 percent) at the line. Conversely, North Dakota was 26-for-58 (44.8 percent) overall, including 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from 3-point range, and 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) on free throws.
The Bison took the lead midway through the first half and went up by as many as five before going into the locker room up 34-33. The Vandals were able stay within striking distance in the second half before the spurt. Burris had five points in the spurt, which was started by Jones’ traditional three-point play. Idaho took the lead for good on Moffitt’s layup at the 11:16 mark.
North Dakota was able to get within 57-56 on Matt Norman’s 3-pointer, but the Vandals pushed their lead to eight with 3:05 to go and never looked back.
The Bison led in almost every statistical category but committed 14 turnovers to Idaho’s eight, and the Vandals held a 15-9 edge in points off turnovers.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Sunday at home against Riverside.
Tsartsidze 0-1 1-4 1, Norman 3-6 0-0 8, Omot 5-11 2-2 15, Levias 1-3 2-3 4, Trent 6-14 1-5 13, Nero 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 6-9 0-0 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Danielson 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Sueker 2-3 0-0 5, Eaglestaff 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 6-14 66.
R. Smith 4-7 0-0 11, Moffitt 4-12 6-9 14, Salih 4-10 1-2 12, Jones 4-9 11-13 19, Burris 5-8 0-0 13, T. Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Ford 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-53 18-24 76.
Halftime — North Dakota, 34-33. 3-point goals — North Dakota 8-21 (Omot 3-5, Norman 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Sueker 1-1, Danielson 1-2, Nero 0-1, Levias 0-2, Trent 0-2, Eaglestaff 0-2), Idaho 10-19 (Salih 3-4, R. Smith 3-5, Burris 3-5, Ford 1-2, Jones 0-1, T. Smith 0-2). Fouled out — Mathews. Rebounds — North Dakota 38 (Omot 7), Idaho 32 (Jones 9). Assists — North Dakota 9 (Trent 5), Idaho 11 (Moffitt 6). Total fouls — North Dakota 22, Idaho 14. A — 1,435.