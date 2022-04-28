Just one month ago, after a 4-10 start to its season and a loss in its conference opener, the Idaho men’s tennis team might have seemed a long shot to enter the Big Sky tournament in Phoenix as top seed.
Nevertheless, a seven-match winning streak that includes one of the Vandals’ biggest team victories in recent memory has brought about just that outcome. The Vandals (11-10, 7-1), who won their last conference title in 2018, have an opening-round bye before beginning play at 8 a.m. Pacific on Friday in the semifinal round against the lowest remaining seed.
Although they enter as favorites on paper, Idaho coach Daniel Hangstefer feels “every team is going to be tough” for his Vandals in a field with considerable parity.
“I don’t really look at (the tournament) as a challenge,” Hangstefer said. “It’s an opportunity for us to go out and prove ourselves.”
The Vandals are returning to the state in which they posted their biggest result of the regular season: a 4-3 victory March 27 against defending conference champion Northern Arizona. It was their first time defeating the Lumberjacks as visitors in 14 years, and the first time any Big Sky team had beaten Northern Arizona on its home court in Flagstaff in recent memory.
“It’s a tough place to play, at an altitude of about 7,000 feet,” Hangstefer noted.
Among the winners for UI on that occasion were No. 1 singles player Francisco Bascon and No. 3 Bruno Casino, a pair of Spaniards who Hangstefer has hailed for their leadership in-and-out of competition. Bascon, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, was the 2020-21 season’s Big Sky MVP, and has gone 10-2 at the top singles spot this season. He and Bruno formed an All-Big Sky first-team doubles pairing in 2021, and have continued their partnership.
“The one thing we’ve been doing a really good job of this year is being leaders on the court and off the court,” Hangstefer said. “I think they’ve done a really good job of coming together as a team and taking care of the things they’re supposed to take care of; something, I think, that’s separated us from some of the other teams this year.”
In his fourth season coaching Idaho, Hangstefer has shepherded the Vandals through their toughest nonleague schedule en route to their most successful regular-season run since he took the helm. While they were enduring what might have appeared to be an inauspicious start to their campaign, suffering defeats to Omaha, Michigan State and Gonzaga, Hangstefer banked on his players building the match toughness, resilience and experience they needed — and he was vindicated.
One final summit remains before he can perhaps say his team has fully conquered the Big Sky.
“We’ve played just about every team imaginable this year, and we’ve kept our head held high,” he said. “I think that’s pretty exciting. There are moments when you go through the fire and keep working.”
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.