Idaho must avoid falling into trap today

Jermaine Jackson and the rest of the Idaho passing game needs to be hitting on all cylinders today against Portland State.,

 UI Athletics

Idaho will play its third home game of the season at noon today, hosting Big Sky opponent Portland State.

The Vandals are in a tie atop the conference, and while this game seems like just another game on the schedule, it’s more than that.

The cliche of “must-win” often is overused, but if Idaho (4-2, 3-0) is to go on to be a contender for a postseason spot, the game against Portland State (2-4, 1-2) is just that.

