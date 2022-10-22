Idaho must avoid falling into trap today

Idaho will play its third home game of the season at noon today, hosting Big Sky opponent Portland State.
The Vandals are in a tie atop the conference, and while this game seems like just another game on the schedule, it’s more than that.
The cliche of “must-win” often is overused, but if Idaho (4-2, 3-0) is to go on to be a contender for a postseason spot, the game against Portland State (2-4, 1-2) is just that.
Here’s what the Vandals need to do in order to take down the Vikings:
A “trap game” is defined as a game played against an opponent generally deemed to be easy to beat. As a result, a person or team might not prepare as thoroughly as they would for a formidable opponent.
In short, the Vandals need to make sure their week of preparation was just like the previous six so they aren’t lulled to sleep, especially with the run they’ve been on.
The Vikings’ offense and defense are ranked near the bottom of the Big Sky. Based on that, you’d think talent alone should be enough for the Vandals to emerge. When’s the last time you saw that?
This is a game Idaho needs to put to rest quickly in order to make sure there’s no question who’s the better team by the game’s end.
In order to do that, the passing game should be highlighted. Portland State’s defense allows 261 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Sky.
As everyone knows, the Vandals’ always will try to establish the run, but the chances of big plays will be there.
Portland State runs a traditional Tampa 2 defense, meaning there will be some soft spots in the zone Idaho can take advantage of with the short passing game.
The Vikings are allowing 159 yards per game rushing, sixth in the 12-team conference.
Inside zone runs should be available for Idaho to get some chunk yardage, which in turn should allow them to hold onto the ball for an extended period.
Losing a game like this will have more implications than watching a potential postseason berth circle the drain.
Losing will pierce the momentum Idaho has built up the past five weeks. This young team has all the confidence in the world right now. When a young team loses that confidence, they tend to spiral.
In order to avoid that, Idaho has to go 1-0. In reality, this is a game that shouldn’t be close. But if it is, winning a close one at least enables the Vandals to continue the momentum heading into a monumental game Oct. 29 at No. 2 Sacramento State. If Idaho somehow falls, it’ll be hard for it to perform in such a hostile environment.
A win gives the Vandals and their fans reason to think they can go into another tough place and compete.