Idaho’s offensive line coach is off to greener pastures in the Mountain West Conference after just a month on the job, but the Vandals’ new coach is expected to come from that same Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
UI line coach Joe Tripodi was grabbed by Wyoming after their previous coordinator bolted for Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati.
In his place is expected to be former Colorado State tight ends coach Cody Booth, per a report by national college football writer Bruce Feldman.
The report was confirmed by a Tribune source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire has not yet been announced.
Tripodi, who previously coached at Temple, was picked by Jason Eck in early January in the middle of the new Idaho coach’s hiring flurry. After a month on the job, he’s back in the FBS ranks taking over for NFL-bound Derek Frazier.
Speaking of the NFL, Booth spent three years in the league as an offensive tackle with the Chicago Bears (2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-15), and Washington Redskins (now Commanders, 2016).
He was hired as CSU’s tight ends coach in 2020 after stints as a graduate assistant at Boston College (2019) and Temple (2017-18).
Booth is a former walk-on at Temple, where he spent his first three years as a tight end before converting to the offensive line as a senior in 2013 — a positional change that led to his professional career.
