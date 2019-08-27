Back at the Spokane Big Sky media days in mid-July, Idaho strong guard Noah Johnson acknowledged how underappreciated his position group is — he expects the skill players to be the talk of the town, as usual.
“But I really hope people notice how improved the O-line is,” he said then.
Late last week at the Kibbie Dome, he doubled back on that thinking. Johnson, a third-team FCS All-American last year, is OK now with his group going unsung; it’d be better if the chatter revolved around polished quarterback play and efficient running backs.
It means the trenches are doing their job.
“You don’t notice us when we’re at our best,” said the 6-foot-4, 299-pound four-year starter. “You see the quarterbacks making throws all over the field; you see running backs finding holes. We take pride in keeping them safe.”
Still, it’s hard not to notice the enhanced offensive line, a unit that was one of the country’s worst in pass-protection in ’17, and notably raw and shallow in ’18 — it didn’t give up a lot of sacks then, but had its quarterbacks often scrambling, right off their dropbacks.
Yet a bit of experience can work wonders. Just ask the 2016 bowl-winning line, which boasted four upperclassmen with almost 100 starts between them, and Johnson, then a rookie.
No matter how looked-over, this set has been unremittingly compared to the former, arguably UI’s best O-line of the decade. For 2019, there are seven returners who’ve started at least a game, coupled with an FBS transfer who’ll definitely play, and a body of bettered ’18 redshirts for added depth.
With all the familiar faces, the time might be ripe to give the hogs their due.
Johnson, a preseason All-American yet again, is the most advertised. He leads the pack with 33 of the 92 starts coming back.
“We have more experience than we’ve had in years,” said junior center Conner Vrba, a redshirt in ’16 who’s the team’s second-most tested with 20 starts. “Right now, there’s more leadership than there was the last two years. We’re all stepping up, setting the example.”
Vrba is the vocal leader. Of course, Johnson leads by his play. O-line coach/offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich points to Johnson’s knack for balancing rapid footwork with a broad frame. Even when tasked with one of the Vandals’ two 350-pounders, Johnson’s able to stay square, and not give much ground.
Vrba keeps everyone in line, and so Cinkovich can keep UI’s best five on the field, he sometimes bounces the 6-1, 303-pound Meridian native to guard. Then, strong tackle Logan Floyd — a freshman All-American last year — shifts to the middle.
Coach Paul Petrino said the movement can offset injuries, and he seems to be comfortable inserting three-game starter Edwin Grande in Floyd’s place. Grande shared quick-tackle duties last year with Irving Schuster, UI’s only loss of note.
The flip-flopping also assuages any concerns Petrino might have about sophomore Matthew Faupusa, a seven-game ’18 quick-guard starter who might be a bit behind after missing a slice of fall camp with a leg injury.
“It makes us deeper that (Floyd) can play center and tackle, that (Vrba) can play center and guard, that (Sean) Tulette can play both tackle and center,” Petrino said.
Also providing reprieve as reserves are former Laney College transfer guards Bruce Burns (6-3, 337) and Brian Robinson (6-4, 331), and pleasant-surprise soph Darius Archie (6-2, 298), who’s managed well against the Vandals’ colossal defensive interior.
In accordance with experience, fleet-footed Floyd singles out bolstered depth as the line’s premier facet.
For instance, it doesn’t really matter who wins the position battle for quick tackle between Tulette — a bull on the get-off — and Air Force Prep transfer Noah Gunn, a Coeur d’Alene product who’s made an impression on Petrino by way of unprecedented athleticism and lateral movement for a 6-5, 313-pounder. To succeed in Air Force’s triple-option offense, the O-linemen must be swift.
It’s been so close that many probably wouldn’t sense any difference if the two were to rotate in a game.
“They have the attributes that it takes to play there — they’re quick,” said Cinkovich on Tulette and Gunn.
Although, the Vandals’ O-line is premised on a size-speed combo. Their smallest starter (Tulette) checks in at 289, and “it looks like we’re much, much stronger when we punch guys,” Cinkovich said.
It’s made the O-line’s back-and-forths against a deep, stalwart D-line the most intriguing watch at fall camp. And who knows, maybe fans will hear the hoopla and feel inclined to watch, too.
“They don’t get many attaboys,’ ” Petrino said. “They play ’cause they love the game.”
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.