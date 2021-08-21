It’s finally game time. Well, sort of.
The Idaho football team will hit the field at 10 a.m. today in the Kibbie Dome for its first and only open scrimmage of fall camp. It marks the first time seeing the Vandals in game-like situations since UI ended its 2-4 spring season with a 19-9 loss to Northern Arizona on April 17 in Flagstaff.
The scrimmage is open to the public. Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering upon entry, per university policy.
The team’s first scrimmage Aug. 14 featured primarily situational plays. Today’s scrimmage will instead resemble a traditional game with real timing, scoring and officials as UI preps for its Sept. 4 season-opener against Simon Fraser at the Kibbie Dome.
With the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the “COVID year,” there will be more competition than ever to vie for spots on the depth chart.
Here are three items to keep an eye on in the scrimmage and the final two weeks of fall camp.
Who will distinguish himself at quarterback?
Would it be Idaho football without a bit of quarterback controversy?
Not many teams have the luxury of having six quarterbacks on their roster.
That’s the case for the Vandals, who are notorious for using multiple quarterbacks in the same season or the same game in recent years.
Aside from a shoutout by coach Paul Petrino to his team’s youngsters, there was no mention of quarterback play after UI’s first scrimmage, which was closed to the media and the public.
The team’s most experienced signal-caller certainly is 6-foot-5 graduate Mike Beaudry. The former Connecticut transfer played in four of UI’s six spring games, recording a 59.5 completion percentage in tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions. He averaged 198.5 passing yards per game.
But the veteran threw two of those touchdowns in UI’s first game — a 28-21 victory against Eastern Washington — and was largely lost in the shuffle after the opener.
His biggest competition for much of camp has been versatile freshman CJ Jordan. The Portland native played in only one game in the spring but retains four years of eligibility.
Among the other quarterbacks, redshirt sophomore Nikhil Nayer has been in Petrino’s system the longest. The remaining three listed at quarterback are freshmen Macloud Crowton, Nate Cisco and Gevani McCoy.
A wild card is redshirt sophomore and converted running back Zach Borisch, who played twice at quarterback in the spring, yet Petrino has said he’ll have his own package for games and isn’t in the mix for the starting job.
Freshmen standouts
Idaho has a whopping 52 true and redshirt freshmen on its roster.
A good chunk of those should see time in key roles this season, and this scrimmage is the perfect opportunity to showcase their abilities.
Petrino stuck around to work with the underclassmen during the first scrimmage and said he was most impressed with McCoy, a 6-foot true freshman from Gardena, Calif.
“They just keep growing and keep getting better,” Petrino said. “Probably the biggest thing that sticks out is Gevani. He’s got a lot of talent, runs around and makes a lot of plays at quarterback, has got a good wrist, throws the ball well.”
Akanno’s dominance
Arguably Idaho’s biggest boost from the NCAA’s extra eligibility is the return of linebacker Charles Akanno. He’s already making a splash in fall camp.
The disruptive edge-rusher had a big bounce-back season in the spring after sustaining a season-ending injury in 2019.
Akanno led UI with 7.5 tackles for loss in the spring and had 13.5 tackles for loss in just eight games in 2019.
He was one of UI’s top performers in the first scrimmage.
“It’s been a minute for us,” Akanno said. “Everyone was flying around, defense, offense. We’re still working to get better.
“It’s been a while for me since we played in the spring and I’ve just been continuing to get better at tackling, getting my speed back, rushing — just the little techniques.”
