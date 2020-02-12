Idaho revamps state playoff format for prep football

Changes are coming to the way Idaho high school football teams earn berths to the state playoffs, and the administrators and coaches who proposed them think it should help improve seeding and qualification across the state.
The Idaho High School Athletics Association in January approved the use of MaxPreps computer rankings, and other minor changes, to help form the State football brackets in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A Division I classifications. Only 5A and IA-DII — the largest and smallest classifications — chose to keep the old system of pre-drawn brackets.
The changes come after two years of testing and experimentation in 2A and 3A.
“We’re trying to make sure we get the best teams not having to play each other in the first couple rounds (at State) and to trying to get representation as equal as we could,” Potlatch football coach Ryan Ball said. “With fewer teams playing football, you’re just trying to figure out a good (system). I think that was kind of the drive behind it.”
In November, athletic directors and coaches gathered to discuss using the MaxPreps rankings permanently in their respective classifications. The IHSAA then approved the changes.
“This fall’s coaches and ADs scheduled meeting was very well attended ... at all the different levels,” said Mike Federico, IHSAA assistant director. “They’d seen what the 2As and 3As had done the last couple years and liked it. They saw some merit to it.”
Federico said some of the biggest changes are at the 4A and 1A DI levels.
Here is how the new brackets and qualifications break down:
Class 4A
The 4A playoffs largely will be determined by the MaxPreps computer rankings.
The league’s 16 playoff teams will have 12 pre-determined berths based on district classification, and four at-large berths.
But the seeding will be based on the MaxPreps rankings.
The five conference champions will take the top five seeds, with the top-ranked team earning the No. 1 seed, second-ranked getting No. 2, and so on.
The 11 remaining qualifiers take the Nos. 6-16 seeds based on their ranking.
The three-team Inland Empire League, home of Moscow, still will get only one automatic berth, but could have more teams qualify via the at-large berths based on their ranking.
“We wanted to protect those conference champions,” Federico said. “But after that, in the 4As, it’s pretty wide open. The 16 teams that are good enough are probably going to get in.”
Class 1A-DI
The biggest overhaul comes at the 1A-DI level, where the number of playoff teams will grow from eight to 12.
The top four of the five conference champions will receive a first-round bye in the new format. The lowest-ranked conference champion will participate in one of the four play-in games. The other seven teams in the play-in games qualify based on their rankings.
Ball said the increase from eight to 12 teams should ensure deserving teams don’t get left out of the playoffs.
“The representation was going to be difficult to get more than one team going into an eight-team tournament,” Ball said, “so by expanding it out, we make sure we’re not eliminating a good second- or third-place team from the tournament.
“It adds one more round for some teams and also gives the teams that are better a bye week.”
Class 2A/3A
The 2A and 3A classes were the first to experiment with rankings in 2018 — although 3A used an RPI model instead of MaxPreps. But those schools settled on less drastic changes than in 4A and 1A-DI.
Like in 4A and 1A-DI, 2A/3A will use the MaxPreps rankings to help seed their brackets, but they won’t use them to determine teams qualifying for State.
The biggest change in 2A is going down from 16 teams to 11 teams to match the 3A system.
Class 5A/IA-DII
The largest and smallest classifications are sticking with pre-drawn brackets based on district representation.
Only minor changes were made in these classifications.
MaxPreps rankings
So what exactly are the MaxPreps rankings?
Only the people behind the algorithms and formulas truly know how all the math works, but at their core the rankings are fairly straightforward.
According to an explanation page on MaxPreps.com, the rankings are not determined by any sportswriters, coaches or fan polls — they are determined solely by wins and losses.
And each year, teams receive a clean slate at the start of the season.
“Basically in my mind, they put a value on a team you play, and if you are supposed to beat them by five points and you beat them by five, you basically break even,” Federico said.
If a team defeats a team it isn’t “supposed” to beat, or if it beats a team by more than it was “supposed” to beat it by, its rating is improved.
But teams are rewarded only up to a certain point — blowouts don’t improve a team’s rating.
“They don’t allow extra points for blowing up scores and things like that, so that was really important,” Federico said.
Concerns
Federico said all classifications will continue to monitor their formats. More changes could come in the future.
The biggest drawback continues to be with team travel.
“It is a concern to make sure that we remain competitive and equal,” Federico said, “but also that school comes first.”
Ball also mentioned travel as an area to monitor.
“My only concern is when you start seeding these teams and when you have one team from eastern Idaho and one from north Idaho, one team is going to be traveling a long ways,” Ball said. “It’s definitely a two-day trip for most teams.”
Ball said he’d like to eventually see the use of neutral sites, like Washington does for its tournaments.
“Other than that, I think the system is going to work out pretty well,” Ball said, “and I think most coaches are going to be pleased with it.”
