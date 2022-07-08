AREA ROUNDUP
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s basketball team will play 18 games within the Big Sky Conference in 2022-23, nine at home and on the road, the conference announced Thursday.
The Vandals will play each conference opponent twice, once at home and on the road, starting with a two-game road trip to the Montana schools Dec. 29-31.
Idaho closes with four of its final six games at home, including a three-game home stretch Feb. 11-18 against Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona, respectively. The Vandals wrap up the season with a home game Feb. 27 against Montana.
The conference tournament will be March 4-8 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. All conference games will be streamed on ESPN+.
SCHEDULE
Dec. 29 — at Montana State; 31 — at Montana; Jan. 5 — Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 7 — Portland State, 2 p.m.; 14 — at Eastern Washington; 16 — Montana State, 6 p.m.; 19 — at Northern Arizona; 21 — at Northern Colorado; 26 — Weber State, 6 p.m.; 28 — Idaho State, 2 p.m.; Feb. 2 — at Portland State; 4 — at Sacramento State; 11 — Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 16 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 18 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.; 23 — at Idaho State; 25 — at Weber State; 27 — Montana, 6 p.m.
SUMMER BASEBALLLatah Generals split with Boise teams
NAMPA, Idaho — The Latah County Generals 16U team edged a 12-10 victory against the Boise Jr. Hawks on Wednesday to start the Northwest Nazarene University Classic tournament before falling 10-5 on Thursday to Boise GameFACE.
The Generals had a big eight-run first inning to set the stage for their win against the Hawks, while they allowed six in the third against the GameFACE to fall into a hole they never got out of in spite of a rally in the last two innings.
Boise 400 041 1—10 10 7
Latah 800 031 0—12 7 1
Fox, Knetter (2), L. Erich (4) and T. Kubena, J. Bryan; C. Isakson, W. Hartig (5), J. Greene (7) and T. Izzo. W— Isakson. L — Erich.
Boise hits — L. Erich 2, J. Bryan 2, A. Spiers, G. Van Tol, L. Ramos, L. Blaine.
Moscow hits — L. Anderson 3, J. Breese, C. Isakson, T. Izzo, A. Hurley.
———
Latah 110 002 1— 5 11 2
GameFACE 206 110 x—10 8 0
L. Anderson, A. Hurley (2) and T. Izzo; L. Scott, R. Richard (5) and R. Gross. W — Scott. L — Hurley.
Generals hits — J. Breese 3, C. Isakson 2, A. Olive, L. Anderson, J. Driskill, J. Greene, A. Hurley.
GameFACE hits — I. Folwell 2 (2B), A. Fulton, B. Mortimer, L. Scott, R. Richard, A. Palfreyman, R. Gross.