Idaho’s Legion baseball still planning for season

Although one major nationalorganization Tuesday decided to shut down its tournament because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, some groups in charge of baseball and softball throughout the area are going full steam ahead with plans to have a season.
The Americanism Commission of the American Legion, in consultation with national commander James William “Bill” Oxford, anounced the cancellation of all eight regional tournaments as well as the World Series for this year because of COVID-19. However, the national organization left it in the hands of leaders at the local level to make determinations on their seasons.
The person in charge of American Legion baseball in the state of Idaho, Abe Abrahamson, said the hope is a season will take place despite the fact the season currently is postponed.
“What we’re hoping to do is either have a May-June-July season, or a June-July-first part of August season,” said Abrahamson, the baseball commander for Idaho who also noted because of the regional and national tournaments being cancelled, there no longer is a drop-dead date for when state play has to be concluded. “We’re still planning on holding district tournaments for the Single-A (freshmen to juniors in high schools) and Double-A (juniors in high school to college freshmen) tournaments.”
This year’s Northwest Region tournament was to be Aug. 5-9 in Gillette, Wyo., while the World Series was set to take place Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, N.C. Idaho Falls Post 56 won last year’s regional, which took place at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field in Lewiston, then won the World Series.
Between all three leagues American Legion conducts throughout Idaho, which includes B-level teams (13- to 16-year-olds) there were a total of 123 teams in 2019.
The directors of the state are going to conduct a conference call May 1 and will revisit the postponement at that time. Abrahamson said there is no official date for when the postponement would be lifted, but he did note one team already had canceled their season and were flooded with more than 600 comments on their Facebook page in about a two-hour time period.
“I’m very optimistic we get to play a season, whether its a full season or a condensed season,” Abrahamson said.
The biggest reason Abrahamson wants to get some semblance of a season in the books is for the group of seniors, who might not get a chance to play this year. Currently, the Idaho High School Activities Association has not canceled the season, but there’s a possibility it could happen. The Idaho State Board of Education on Monday extended its “soft closure” of schools through the end of the year, but individual school districts can re-open their doors based on consulation with local departments of health. The IHSAA is looking for guidance from the state board on that, but the parameters of that will not be revealed until the next board meeting Monday.
“You have a lot of senior kids that play baseball, and a lot of college scouts look at them in their senior year, so they didn’t get a chance to be seen,” Abrahamson said. “So we are heavily involved with a lot of the college scouts in the Northwest, so we want to give our kids a chance to be seen by those colleges to hopefully to get them to play at the next level.”
