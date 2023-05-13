Idaho’s loss is WSU’s gain as star hooper Jones picks Cougs

Weber State Athletics Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones looks to shoot as Weber State's Handje Tamba defends during Saturday's Big Sky Conference game at the Dee Events Center.

 Weber State Athletics

The Palouse must’ve made an everlasting impact on one of the best players on Idaho’s men’s basketball team last season.

The Vandals’ leading scorer from a year ago, forward Isaac Jones, signed with the Washington State basketball team Friday, the team announced.

The former four-star recruit was listed as the No. 9-ranked big man in the portal, according to 247Sports.com.