Idaho’s magical season may be over, but future is bright

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the second quarter of a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Don’t be sad because it’s over; be happy because it happened.

The Idaho football team’s unforgettable season came to a crushing end following its 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

This loss was pretty indicative of how the Vandals have lost all their games. They couldn’t stop the run and turned the ball over. However, just like most of their other losses, Idaho was able to show resilience by never folding up the tent.

