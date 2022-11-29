Idaho’s magical season may be over, but future is bright

Don’t be sad because it’s over; be happy because it happened.
The Idaho football team’s unforgettable season came to a crushing end following its 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
This loss was pretty indicative of how the Vandals have lost all their games. They couldn’t stop the run and turned the ball over. However, just like most of their other losses, Idaho was able to show resilience by never folding up the tent.
Until Ricardo Chavez missed what would have been a 39-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, the momentum was in Idaho’s favor. The miss put an abrupt end to the Vandals’ momentum and ultimately their season.
While the emotions had to be tough for fans to deal with at first, it had to take only about 30 minutes to begin to get excited about the future.
The biggest contributors on offense for the Vandals will be back next season, highlighted by the receiver room.
After the campaign that Hayden Hatten had this season, it’s no longer a secret just how good he is, so he’s going to draw a lot of attention. But that won’t be a problem considering his right-hand man and fellow 1,000-yard wide receiver Jermaine Jackson will also be back.
Not only will the two first-team All-Big Sky receivers be back, but sophomore receiver Terez Traynor, who was expected to be Idaho’s No. 1 receiver going into the season, will also be back and healthy. That’s not even to mention names like Jordan Dwyer and Michael Graves who continued to get better every time they stepped on the field.
Also, quarterback Gevani McCoy, the Big Sky’s freshman of the year, will be back under center for his sophomore year. McCoy will have one more year under his belt with offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner and should continue his tremendous growth.
Probably more importantly for McCoy, he’ll come into 2023 as the unanimous QB1, something he didn’t have the luxury of this season.
The running backs will also be back with the exception of Roshaun Johnson.
Replacing Johnson as the goal-line power back will probably be junior runner Aundre Carter who was more of a special teams player this season. His 240-pound frame will make this possible.
The biggest thing offensively Idaho will have to restructure is its offensive line, especially after losing senior captain Logan Floyd and Beau St. John.
The defense is a different story entirely. It’ll have to replace all of its starters on the defensive line and its tackle-leader Fa’avae Fa’avae at linebacker. But it’ll still have names like Marcus Harris, Tommy McCormick and Paul Moala on the squad.
Probably, more importantly, Idaho will be in its second year under Jason Eck and his coaching staff — a group that went 7-5 and breathed new life into a program that has been sleeping for most of a decade.