Idaho’s Pribble adds 3 to coaching staff

Alex Pribble, head coach of the Idaho men’s basketball team, speaks during an introductory press conference Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble was basically handed a blank canvas when he accepted the job on March 16.

The lack of a roster and coaching staff didn’t intimate the Fairfax, Calif., native. Instead, he went to work immediately on the future of the Vandals.

While Pribble has already hit the ground running in terms of recruiting, another important task is building his coaching staff.

