Idaho's season comes to end against NAU

VOLLEYBALL
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Idaho volleyball team raced out to a 2-0 lead but couldn't register a victory in a third set as the Vandals' season came to an end Thursday in a 19-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8 defeat the hands of Northern Arizona at Colberg Court on the campus of Sacramento State University.
The Vandals (13-18) had taken the first set relatively easy and fought hard to take a commanding advantage. Needing just one set to take down the Lumberjacks (21-10), Idaho couldn't finish.
The two teams split the regular-season series, with the Vandals winning 3-1 at Memorial Gym on Oct. 17 but falling 3-0 this past Saturday at Northern Arizona.
Nicole Ball led Idaho with 18 kills, Kyra Palmbush added 12 and Paige Rupiper finished with 11 kills and 11 digs. Donnee Janzen contributed 54 assists. Becca Owen chipped in 23 digs, Delaney Hopen had 12 and Alaina Lacey 10.
Heaven Harris paced four Lumberjacks with double-digit kills with 21. Taylor Jacobsen added 19 kills and 11 digs, Abby Akin had 14 kills and Ryann Davis finished with 10. Abby Stomp had 37 assists and Aubrea Bandfield added 26. Jasmine West tallied 20 digs and Sydney Lema contributed 11.
The Vandals built a 17-8 lead in the first set before closing it out. The second was close throughout, with NAU taking a 24-22 advantage before Idaho scored the final four points. The Lumberjacks would pull away in the third, then went on a 7-1 run to win the fourth and force the decisive fifth set. NAU jumped out early in the fifth and never looked back.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points as No. 2 Baylor pulled ahead early and cruised past Washington State 89-66 on Thursday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Queen Egbo added 16 points, DiDi Richards had 14 and Te’a Cooper 10 for the Bears (6-0). The defending national champions led by double digits in the first 3½ minutes and cruised to their 35th consecutive victory, even as star Lauren Cox missed her fourth consecutive game with a stress reaction in her right foot.
“I just look at how we’re surviving on the floor without Lauren Cox,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’re getting better on the offensive end, but defensively we’re pretty special. We’re quick and active and have great hands. We’re just not comfortable yet on the offensive end. With time, that will come.”
Chanelle Molina scored 25 points and Borislava Hristova had 15 for the Cougars (4-1).
Baylor had control from the outset, scoring the first 10 points and racing to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bears led by 22 points twice in the second quarter, the last at 44-22 on Egbo’s tip-in with 38 seconds remaining, en route to a 44-24 halftime lead.
“We know we just have to play our game,” Egbo said. “We want to put them away, get stops and play our game. We’re really good at putting pressure on defense. We just do what we’re good at.”
Baylor took its largest lead in the fourth, when Erin DeGrate’s layup made it 89-64.
“Their defensive pressure really took us out of everything we wanted to do,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It was great to see the bounce back in the second half and see us really get committed to running our stuff, getting the ball moving a little bit instead of just dribbling. If we don’t turn the ball over, we have a chance to score some points.”
The Cougars next will play No. 5 South Carolina at 5 p.m. today.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars are still off to their best start since the 2016-2017 season, when they also were 4-1. That loss came against Oklahoma State, which is competing in a different division at the Paradise Jam.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-1)
Hristova 7-13 1-2 15, Levy 1-6 0-0 2, Motuga 2-5 2-2 7, Nankervis 0-1 3-6 3, Cha. Molina 8-14 5-6 25, Subasic 2-5 0-0 6, Murekatete 0-0 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-1 0-0 0, Che. Molina 2-5 4-4 8, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 15-20 66.
BAYLOR (6-0)
Smith 8-17 2-2 18, Egbo 8-11 0-0 16, Cooper 5-8 0-0 10, Landrum 1-5 2-2 5, Richards 5-9 4-7 14, Bickle 1-2 6-7 8, DeGrate 3-4 2-2 8, Jor. Oliver 1-2 0-0 2, Tri. Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Ursin 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 36-64 16-20 89.
WSU 7 17 23 19 — 66
Baylor 19 25 26 19 — 89
3-point goals — Washington St. 7-18 (Hristova 0-1, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-4, Cha. Molina 4-8, Subasic 2-2, Che. Molina 0-1, Muzet 0-1), Baylor 1-4 (Smith 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Landrum 1-1). Fouled out — Motuga, Subasic. Rebounds — Washington St. 26 (Cha. Molina 5), Baylor 37 (Landrum 8). Assists — Washington St. 8 (Cha. Molina 3), Baylor 22 (Landrum 7). Total fouls — Washington St. 24, Baylor 17. A — n/a.