The University of Idaho is in search of a women’s golf coach after Lisa Ferrero abruptly left the school last week.
Ferrero, who was the Vandals’ coach since 2019-20, reached a deal Oct. 8 to become the head coach with Fresno State.
“I am extremely excited to be the new women’s golf coach at Fresno State,” Ferrero said. “To have the chance to come back home to the Valley and be part of the history of athletics at a school like Fresno State is an honor. I can’t wait to learn and get to know the team. This is a very exciting time to be a Bulldog.”
Ferrero, who is a native of Lodi, Calif., which is 137 miles of Fresno, was able to help two Idaho players earn All-Big Sky honors this past spring, each returnees on this year’s team.
Idaho finished 14th in its first tournament of the season, the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational.
However, Ferrero was offered and took the position with the Bulldogs in between those times. An Idaho athletic spokesperson wasn’t sure if Ferrero coached the team in that first tournament, which took place Sept. 19-21.
The same spokesperson confirmed late Wednesday that David Nuhn, the Vandals’ men’s coach, would be the interim women’s coach as athletic director Terry Gawlik would undertake a national search to find a permanent coach. Matt Kleffner, who previously was at Washington State as a senior associate athletic director/CFO and was at Idaho for 18 years as a senior associate athletic director, will be handling logistics for the women’s team moving forward.