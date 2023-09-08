The No. 7 Idaho football team continues its long road trip to open the season as it takes on Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Nevada at 4 p.m. (SWX) on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

The Vandals haven’t won against an FBS opponent since Dec. 2, 2017, defeating Georgia State, when Idaho was still a member of the FBS in the Sun Belt Conference.

Idaho isn’t the only Football Championship Subdivision team that has struggled against the FBS. The FCS finished 0-42 against its FBS counterparts last week.

