Dropping a critical Big Sky Conference game Sunday, the Idaho women’s soccer team really needed a victory Friday at home against Portland State to remain in the hunt for the conference title against a team above them in the standings.

Mission accomplished.

The Vandals scored twice in an eight-minute stretch of the second half and held on for a 3-1 victory against the Vikings at the Kibbie Dome that put Idaho back alone in first place.

