Last season’s Idaho women’s soccer team was a tale of two halves. The Vandals started the season 8-2-2 before losing three consecutive matches against Big Sky foes Sacramento State, Portland State and Montana.

Idaho finished the regular season with wins against Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington before losing to Weber State in the Big Sky tournament to end the season 10-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play.

The Vandals hope to continue to build off last year’s start at 7 p.m. today when they begin this season against UC San Diego in La Jolla, Calif.

Tags

Recommended for you