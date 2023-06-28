The Idaho football team hasn’t even hit the field for its 2023 campaign, but the coaching staff is already molding what the following season will look like.
Over the last couple of months, coach Jason Eck and the boys have landed five ’24 commits.
Of those commits, two are defensive backs from California, two more are offensive linemen from Washington and one is a do-it-all running back from the Grand Canyon state.
Here’s a closer look at each prospect:
A hot start
The first commit Idaho landed ahead of the ’24 season was running back Markhi McKinnon.
McKinnon attends Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix, is a three-star prospect, and is the 64th-ranked recruit in Arizona according to 247Sports.
The 205-pounder has other Division I offers from UNLV, Air Force, Montana and Northern Arizona.
During his junior season with the Bulldogs, McKinnon earned 5A first-team all-Northwest Conference honors while earning the offensive player of the year award. He finished the year with 1,878 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.
McKinnon is explosive — there’s no other way to put it. Last year, he averaged 187.4 yards per game and had five games with more than 200 yards on the ground. In Barry Goldwater’s last three games, he had at least 200 yards and a score in each.
One of the best examples of McKinnon’s explosiveness came when the Bulldogs trounced Seton Catholic 45-16 on Sept 16. In that one, the Arizona native tallied 185 yards on just eight carries.
While his explosiveness sticks out on film, he surely doesn’t lack size. His 205 pounds of mass is accompanied by a 6-foot frame, so when players do make contact with him, they better wrap up.
McKinnon’s running style is eerily similar to that of former Vandals runner Roshaun Johnson. But McKinnon has more speed with a 40-time of 4.6, which is about two-tenths of a second quicker than Johnson’s pro-day time.
No fly zone
Idaho’s secondary was one of its most fun groups to watch a year ago, registering 16 takeaways while ranking near the top of the Big Sky in pass defense. But the Vandals have been doing their best to bolster their secondary any chance they get.
Idaho enters 2023 with nine new defensive backs, and it’ll add at least two more in 2024 with Josh Barnes and Frankie Edwards III.
Barnes comes from Santa Monica, Calif., where he attends Saint Monica Catholic High School.
Barnes is listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports and is the 187-ranked athlete in California.
“Athlete” is the best way to describe Barnes. He’s the type of player who’s just dangerous with a ball in his hands.
He spent time at corner and receiver for the Mariners, and whether he was running after the catch or taking an interception back for six, good luck catching him.
His speed is the first thing that sticks out, and it didn’t just show on the gridiron, it showed on the track. He clocked a personal best time of 11.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash during his junior season.
His football stat sheet wasn’t too shabby either, finishing 2022 with 65 receptions for 1,080 yards and 16 scores. That means he averaged a little more than 16 yards per catch, and about 24% of his receptions went for scores.
On defense, he had three takeaways and has very sound technique. His technique and speed also make it easy for him to track the ball once it’s in the air.
The Vandals’ other secondary commit, Franklin, played for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., which was the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country last season.
The 5-11, 170-pounder has other Division I offers from Georgetown, Washington State and Florida Atlantic.
Being able to get on the field for a team of that caliber is impressive in its own right, but the three-star recruit did more than his fair share for the Patriots last season.
The lengthy defensive back is a willing tackler and is able to bring ball carriers down in space. During his junior year, he finished with 31 tackles, including 23 solo stops.
The part of Franklin’s game that’ll translate the best at the college level is his ability to play on the inside and outside.
St. John Bosco lines Franklin up all over the field, and the Moreno Valley, Calif., native seems to always deliver.
Could always use protection
What was said about the secondary can also be said about the offensive line.
The Vandals added eight new bodies to their offensive line in 2023, and they’re continuing to accumulate mass ahead of ’24.
UI decided to dig into the Evergreen State for its offensive linemen and came away with Nathan Knapik and Ryan Kawalek.
Knapik is the younger brother of Idaho’s current left tackle, Ayden Knapik. Ayden started as a preferred walk-on for Idaho but finished last year by earning a spot on the Stats Perform FCS All-American freshman team.
Nathan attends Kennewick High School and is currently labeled a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
The tackle has other Division I offers from Montana, Montana State, Portland State, Utah State and Washington State.
Knapik has been the anchor of the Lions’ offensive line for the last three years and knows how to handle speedy edge rushers.
He’s quick off the ball and accompanies his first step with his massive 6-7, 260-pound frame.
His speed is also a benefit when he is pulling around the edge, where again, he is able to use his size to maul over defensive backs.
The final commit in Idaho’s ’24 class thus far is Kawalek, who is a wrecking ball at 6-3 and 300 pounds.
The LaCenter High School attendee hasn’t found a body across the Washington 1A classification that he hasn’t been able to move.
He plays with an old-school style by not stopping until the whistle blows, or until his guy is in the dirt.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks