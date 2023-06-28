UI starts early on future recruits

Idaho football coach Jason Eck speaks to players following the team’s scrimmage Aug. 11, 2022, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Idaho football team hasn’t even hit the field for its 2023 campaign, but the coaching staff is already molding what the following season will look like.

Over the last couple of months, coach Jason Eck and the boys have landed five ’24 commits.

Of those commits, two are defensive backs from California, two more are offensive linemen from Washington and one is a do-it-all running back from the Grand Canyon state.

