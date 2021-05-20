In previous seasons, Clearwater Valley distance runner Preston Amerman never considered himself an especially fast finisher.
In his two most recent meets, however, he has motored from behind to win a race, most notably the boys’ 1,600-meter run at the District II Meet of Champions at Lewiston two weeks ago, when he lopped seven seconds off his personal record.
That type of striking improvement has been fairly common in area track and field this spring, as athletes re-explore their strengths and weaknesses after having their 2020 season snatched away by the coronavirus pandemic.
If Boise-area weather cooperates (thunder showers are possible), the PR’s are likely to keep coming this week at the Idaho state meet.
The 5A/4A competition begins with four events today (the long jump for 5A girls and 4A boys and the triple jump for 5A boys and 4A girls) at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. The rest of the large-school meet starts Friday at Eagle High School.
The smaller schools — 3A, 2A and 1A — compete starting Friday at Middleton.
Here’s the outlook for District II athletes:
CLASS 5A — In her first state meet, two years ago, Madigan Kelly of Lewiston was just happy to make the finals of the 100-meter hurdles. So was her mother, Carrie, whose own successful Lewiston track career was cut short by cancer.
Now Madigan’s in a position to give Mom a state title. Or close to it.
Based on season performances, the Bengals senior is ranked second in that same race, within 11 hundredths of a second of favored Kayden Hulquist of Boise High School. And she’s on an upswing, having lowered her time in five consecutive meets. In the 300 hurdles, Kelly is rated fourth but making big strides there too.
Jennah Carpenter of LHS would have won a state long-jump title in 2019 if she hadn’t noticed a clerical error and pointed it out to officials, relegating her to second place and a passel of thank-yous. Two years later, the senior’s best shot at a crown might be the high jump, where she has cleared 5 feet, 5 inches. Miya Koch of Centennial has gone 5-7, but only once, and her second-best mark is 5-4.
CLASS 4A — It’s a similar situation for Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman, whose best long jump, 17-5, is a foot behind leader Paige Tekippe of Bishop Kelly but exactly matches Tekippe’s second-longest leap. So who knows?
Another Moscow soph, Caleb Skinner, is ranked third in the boys’ triple jump.
CLASS 2A – The Orofino girls could be District II’s top scorer in this thing.
The Maniacs, in both genders, are especially loaded in the weight events, boasting three throwers with No. 1 berths in performance lists: senior Kaylynn Johnson in the girls’ shot put (36-1), junior Reid Thomas in the boys’ shot put (49-3½ ) and freshman Lindi Kessinger in the girls’ discus (127-4).
Also, Kessinger is tops in the 300 hurdles (48.25) while No. 3 spots belong to Sydnie Zywina in the girls’ triple jump, Dan Fowler in the boys’ pole vault and Thor Kessinger in the boys’ discus.
CLASS 1A – Amerman was disappointed in his 18th-place showing in the state 1A cross country meet in the fall, so he began intensifying his workouts. He thinks that’s the source of his new ability to kick at the end of races.
“I got it just this year,” he said, “because of how much hill and speed training I’ve been doing, especially toward the end of my workouts. I continuously try to figure out how I can keep sprinting at a fast pace while being tired.”
It shows. The CV runner is ranked first in the 800 performance list in his class (1:59.63), third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
Also making big recent strides has been Deary senior London Kirk, who’s rated No. 1 at 100 meters (tied, at 11.25) and 200 (22.32). He and Kamiah senior Jace Sams will also be factors in the 400.
Also in the running for gold in boys’ events are seniors Matt Coppernoll of Prairie, who’s undefeated in the discus, and Brady Cox of Kamiah in the 110 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, contenders include Kadence Beck of Highland in the sprints (especially her beloved 400); Ellea Uhlenkott of Prairie and Laney Landmark of Kamiah in the 100 hurdles; Kadance Schilling of CV and Uhlenkott in the 300 hurdles; and Rose Stewart of Kendrick and Morgan Blazzard of Troy in the shot put.
Logos’ bevy of distance runners may lack the experience to make waves at State, but the Knights could be tough in the boys’ and girls’ 1,600 relays.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Area Qualifiers
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Girls — Julia Branen, 100 hurdles, long jump; Bec Kirkland, 800; Angela Lassen,100, 200; Jessika Lassen, 400; Hannah Marcoe, 300 hurdles; Grace Nauman, high jump; Maia Paulsen, triple jump; Skyla Zimmerman, 100, long jump, triple jump; 400 relay; 800 relay; 1,600 relay.
Boys — Emmett Brooks, 3200; Theo Dicus, 300 hurdles; Lane Hansen, 200; Dylan Rehder, 100; Caleb Skinner, 110 hurdles, triple jump.
CLASS 1A
Deary
Girls — Cassidy Henderson, discus; Araya Wood, 400; Emiley Proctor, discus; Dantae Workman, pole vault; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Boys — London Kirk, 100, 200, 400; Preston Johnston, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Brayden Stapleton, 100, triple jump; 400 relay; 800 relay.
Genesee
Girls — Annabelle Loewen, high jump; Taylor Mayer, long jump, triple jump; Isabelle Monk, long jump
Boys — Nolan Bartosz, 400.
Kendrick
Girls — Rose Stewart, high jump, shot put.
Boys — Jagger Hewett, 1,600.
Logos
Girls — Clara Anderson, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Alyssa Blum, 400, 800; Kayte Casebolt, 1,600; Sara Casebolt, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Lina Jankovic, 200; Ameera Wilson, 800; Lucia Wilson, 400, pole vault; Josephine Wyrick, 3,200; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Boys — Alex Ahmann, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Alex Blum, 800; Jason Elmore, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Adrian Sanford, 100, long jump, triple jump; Theo Sentz, 800; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Potlatch
Boys — Logan Amos, shot put; Levi Carnahan, shot put.
Troy
Girls — Kassidy Chamberlin, long jump; Isabelle Raasch, high jump, triple jump; Katie Gray, 100; Morgan Blazzard, 100 hurdles, shot put; 800 relay.
Boys — Chandler Blazzard, triple jump; Elijah Phillis, 200, 400; Isaiah Raasch, 300 hurdles.