The best player on the court in a men’s basketball exhibition game between Idaho and Lewis-Clark State was an Idaho native, but he wasn’t wearing a Vandals uniform.
Warriors’ forward Trystan Bradley — a Lewiston native — scored 28 points to lead LCSC past Idaho 88-73 on Tuesday at Memorial Gym.
It is the second consecutive season the Warriors have beaten the Vandals in an exhibition.
“Trystan Bradley was the best player on the floor,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “I’m not a prideful, arrogant person, but there’s no doubt about that. He proved it for every second that he was out there shooting, rebounding, defending — just a confident guy.
“We were plus-30 when he was in the game, and that kind of tells you all you need to know.”
Bradley did much of his damage from 3-point range (4 of 7), despite often being the tallest player on the court at 6-foot-8. He also tallied 13 rebounds.
An Idaho team that featured six newcomers in its nine-man rotation had little answer for the Warriors.
The Vandals led for only 28 seconds.
“(We lacked) a competitive toughness to guard for 40 minutes,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We showed flashes, but we weren’t consistent enough to do that.”
Idaho’s biggest play might’ve come on the final points of the game. Senior guard Quinton Forrest, who finished with 12 points, stole the ball near the top of the key and went coast-to-coast for a dunk.
Marquell Fraser and B.J. Simmons led the Vandals with 15 points apiece.
Idaho’s lone bright spot was sophomore Simmons. The juco transfer from Trinity Valley was the only Vandal to make a 3, going 3 of 7 from outside.
The other seven Vandals who attempted a 3 combined to go 0 of 11.
LCSC, meanwhile, went 12-of-27 on 3s and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Idaho was just 16-of-29 at the line.
The Vandals trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before ending the half on a 10-2 run. The Warriors took a 46-40 lead into the locker room.
After the break, LCSC flew out to another double-digit lead. A Bradley 3 gave the Warriors a 58-43 advantage and Idaho never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
A Simmons 3 cut LCSC’s lead to 74-65 with 6:16 to play.
“We didn’t compete well enough defensively,” Claus said. “We let them drive the ball, we let them knock down open 3s. It was a matter of making a second and third effort to guard defensively and we just did not answer the bell.”
At times, Idaho’s tallest player on the court was 6-4 Forrest. Idaho center Scott Blakney (6 points, 4 rebounds) played 24 minutes. But when he wasn’t on the floor, Idaho had to go small.
Babacar Thiombane, a 6-7 forward, played only nine minutes because of foul trouble and UI’s 7-footer Jack Wilson isn’t eligible until the second semester.
“We’re going through a little bit of a struggle with lineups,” Claus said. “We were unfortunately in a little bit of foul trouble tonight and that caused us to be even shorter.”
LCSC looked like a team with all the pieces to make another deep run in the NAIA tournament. Damek Mitchell (17 points, 11 assists), Bailey Hodges and Josiah Westbrook (11 points) joined Bradley in double figures.
The Warriors are coming off a trip to the Elite Eight in the spring.
Johnson stressed that while a win against Idaho is great, the Warriors (3-0) are hoping for more this season.
“As enjoyable as this is, this isn’t the highlight of our season,” Johnson said. “I talked to the guys last year after we won and I said ‘If this is the highlight of your season, then go ahead and leave your shoes in the locker room and don’t come to practice tomorrow.
“As cool as it is for a non-Division I to beat a Division I, we know we have good players, we know that we can play at a high level.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Westbrook 2-10 7-7 11, Bailey 4-8 0-0 11, Mitchell 7-11 2-2 17, Yenor 3-4 0-0 8, Bradley 11-16 2-4 28, Stevenson 0-3 1-2 1, Albright 0-2 0-0 0, Potts 2-4 0-0 4, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Moffatt 1-2 2-2 5, Hughes 1-2 0-0 3, Pakootas 0-1 0-0 0.
IDAHO
Blakney 2-3 2-2 6, Dixon 3-6 2-4 8, Fraser 6-9 3-6 15, Forrest 5-7 2-6 12, Allen 4-11 5-8 13, Simmons 5-11 2-3 15, Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Christmas 1-3 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0, Thacker 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime — LCSC 46-40. 3-Point Goals — LCSC 12-27 (Bradley 4-7, Bailey 3-5, Yenor 2-2, Hughes 1-2, Moffatt 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Westbrook 0-5), Idaho 3-18 (Simmons 3-7, Dixon 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Thiombone 0-1, Christmas 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Allen 0-4). Fouled Out — Albright, Thiombane. Rebounds — LCSC 33 (Bradley 13), Idaho 32 (Fraser 8). Assists — LCSC 17 (Mitchell 11), Idaho 12 (Dixon 3). Total Fouls — LCSC 23, Idaho 19. A — 1,039.
