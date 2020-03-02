From the moment the referee released the ball for the opening tipoff, Idaho’s two seniors set the game in motion.
After senior post Isabelle Hadden won the tip, fellow senior Lizzy Klinker finished a layup five seconds later for the game’s first points Saturday at Memorial Gym.
In a battle of wild, double-digit swings, the Vandal women’s basketball team held on to beat Southern Utah 70-57 on senior day.
“It’s great to end on a hard-fought win, that’s for sure,” Klinker said of her final home game as a Vandal. “This program has taught me so much, and I’m sure I can speak for (Hadden) too that it has taught her so much and just allowed us to grow as basketball players and people.
“It’s meant so much to be a Vandal.”
Klinker fittingly paced the Vandals with 23 points, and Hadden chipped in six and three steals.
But it wasn’t all easy for Idaho.
The Vandals saw a 23-point lead evaporate to just two points after the Thunderbirds ended the third quarter on a 19-1 run. Idaho (18-9, 13-5 Big Sky) allowed 25 third-quarter points after holding Southern Utah (16-11, 10-8) to four in the second.
Then, the Vandals got a spark when they needed it most.
With UI up 49-47 — after leading 48-25 five minutes earlier — freshman guard Beyonce Bea drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Seconds later, the Vandals got their biggest play of the game on a rare four-point play by point guard Gina Marxen. The sophomore was fouled on a made 3 and also hit the free throw.
Just like that, Idaho was back up by nine.
“Bea’s 3 was awesome — we needed that spark — and then Gina’s four-point play was great,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “And that kind of just settled things back. I think everybody took a deep breath and said, ‘OK, we’re alright.’ ”
Marxen finished with 15 points and six assists, and Bea tallied 11 points and seven rebounds. Natalie Klinker added 11 points and eight boards for UI.
In the early going, it was the Lizzy Klinker show.
The senior dazzled with driving layups and turn-around jumpers. She had 12 of UI’s first 16 points and finished the first half with 17. Idaho led 34-19 at halftime.
“I’ve had a lot of seniors on senior day … and that was one of the best first-half performances of any senior on senior day that I’ve ever had,” Newlee said. “It was amazing. She was taking the ball hard to the hoop, finishing, playing strong, rebounding.”
For Southern Utah, senior guard Rebecca Cardenas almost caused a Memorial Gym meltdown. Cardenas notched a game-high 25 points, including 14 and a series of steals on the Thunderbirds’ big run.
The T-Birds scored more points in the third quarter (25) than they did in the entire first half (19).
“I thought she just took them on her shoulders, single-handedly got them all the way back in the game,” Newlee said. “She’s a heck of a basketball player, but ultimately we were able to right the ship so to speak and really settle down and finish things strong.”
The oscillating nature of the game could help UI going forward, Lizzy Klinker said. The Vandals recovered just in time after almost blowing their massive advantage.
“I think at any point at the end of the season, every game is a building block,” Klinker said. “This is huge to know that we can be ahead, they might come back and have a really good game, and we can always come back and finish it.”
SOUTHERN UTAH (16-11, 10-8)
Cardenas 10-24 4-6 25, Chatman 4-5 0-0 10, Eaton 2-6 5-6 9, Fano 2-5 0-0 5, Armato 1-12 2-2 4, Hansen 0-6 2-3 2, Frandsen 1-3 0-0 2, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Larsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 13-17 57.
IDAHO (18-9, 13-5)
L. Klinker 10-17 3-4 23, Marxen 4-7 6-9 15, Bea 5-14 0-2 11, N. Klinker 5-7 1-6 11, Hadden 2-4 2-2 6, Christopher 0-5 2-2 2, Kirby 0-0 2-2, King 0-2 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 16-27 70.
S. Utah 15 4 25 13—57
Idaho 20 14 15 21—70
3-point goals — Southern Utah 4-15 (Chatman 2-3, Cardenas 1-3, Fano 1-3, Armato 0-4, Hansen 0-2), Idaho 2-11 (Bea 1-4, Marxen 1-2, Christopher 0-2, King 0-2, Pulliam 0-1). Fouled out — Frandsen. Rebounds — Southern Utah 37 (Chatman 13), Idaho 43 (N. Klinker 8). Assists — Southern Utah 6 (Cardenas 4, Armato 4), Idaho 12 (Marxen 6). Total fouls — Southern Utah 19, Idaho 12. A — 848.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.