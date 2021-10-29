Idaho teams begin the road to state championship

Every high school football team in the country starts the regular season with the goal of earning a trip to their respective state tournaments.
But only a limited amount of teams can qualify, and in our area we have a handful of Idaho teams moving on to the next level.
The road for those teams begins today.
Genesee vs. Murtaugh
Genesee (6-2) opens up Class 1A Division I state tournament play at 2 p.m. PDT today at Weiser High School against Murtaugh (4-2).
The Bulldogs haven’t made a long trip this season, but according to Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky, some of the team has experience on long rides from being on the state championship baseball team in the spring.
“Most of them already know the long-trip atmosphere,” Podrabsky said. “I’ve been preaching to them that it’s a business trip and they have a goal that they want to achieve and in order to do that, they have to be ready to play.”
The Bulldogs have been balanced on offense all year, but against the Red Devils, they’d like to run the ball more to offset their pressure.
“They like to put pressure on you with wide defensive ends,” Prodrabsky said. “We have to establish the run game so they’re not able to key in on our passing game. We want to give Jack (Johnson) the ball 20 times and utilize Cy (Wareham) and Nolan (Bartosz) in the quick game.”
On defense, Podrabsky said they need to stop the run game in order to stop long possessions.
“They run and run and run, and then run some more,” he said. “They take up to eight minutes a possession, so on defense we need to put them in second-and-long situations in order to get the ball back for our offense.”
Podrabsky also said playing in the Whitepine League has helped prepare the Bulldogs for Murtaugh’s rushing attack.
“You look at the league, top to bottom, and everyone has a solid run game,” he said. “We have faced a gauntlet of really good backs that really positions us well for teams that are run-heavy.”
Potlatch vs. Grace
The Loggers (5-3), the No. 10 seed, begins their Class 1A DI state tournament against the seventh-seed Grace (4-4) at 1 p.m. Pacific on Friday at New Plymouth High School at 7 p.m.
The Loggers are going to stick with what got them to the dance offensively.
“We’re going to stick with what works, and that’s the run game,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We talked about being better in the passing game this year but the run game just worked for us.”
As for the defense, Ball said they need to contain the Grizzilies’ quarterback.
“They have the ability to run the ball to the outside, but their quarterback is phenomenal,” he said. “We have a tough task at stopping the run game and the deep pass.”
