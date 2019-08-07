University of Idaho President Scott Green will announce and introduce the school’s new athletic director today at 3 p.m. PDT, according to a media release distributed Tuesday.
The Idaho State Board of Education will approve the contract 30 minutes prior to the conference, which will be held at Boise’s Idaho Water Center.
The Vandals haven’t had an athletic director for about a year. Former AD Rob Spear was placed on administrative leave last April, then fired in August for his and the school’s mishandling of sexual assault complaints made by female athletes. Since, UI’s associate athletics director, Pete Isakson, has been serving in the role.