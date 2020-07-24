Idaho understands Big Sky is QB-driven conference

Now two full seasons into Idaho football’s Big Sky Conference reassimilation, coach Paul Petrino has gotten a feel for which aspect of this league is most challenging to prepare for on a weekly basis.
“There’s so many highly talented quarterbacks, and the offensive coordinators and head coaches do such a good job with ’em,” Petrino said, responding to a question posed during Thursday morning’s prerecorded conference media days on Pluto TV. “Every team you play, it seems like there’s just another tough quarterback you’re playing against.”
To reinforce Petrino’s answer, check the coaches’ and media preseason polls released at the start of the broadcast — most programs predicted to finish in the top half have either a recent history of quarterback success, or reeled in transfers of intriguing potential.
Weber State, an overwhelming favorite in both polls, hasn’t predicated itself on superb quarterback play as of late, but the Wildcats did land one with Football Bowl Subdivision experience in June to support an already back-breaking ground game, and a suffocating defense.
The Vandals, tabbed ninth by the coaches and eighth by media members after a 5-7 season, are hoping one of their understated signal-callers will turn some heads come next season, which has become increasingly tenuous as the coronavirus figures climb continually in the region — particularly in this immediate area.
The media days, which continue at 9 a.m. Pacific today on Pluto TV Ch. 530, were moved up about a week, presumably because of uncertainties with the pandemic. Every Big Sky coach spoke Thursday as the league trudges forward, with several other Football Championship Subdivision conferences begining to shut seasons down.
The coaches were interviewed in smaller groups by Big Sky media personality Mariluz Cook, who distributed presubmitted and fan questions, enough for each head man to get some air time.
First up for Petrino, of course, was what aspect of the Big Sky he thought presented the most difficulties, to which he replied quarterback play.
“Any time you have a good quarterback, you can recruit good receivers,” he said. “The team that can run the ball enough, and have an offensive line protect him — keep him from getting hit too many times — that’s usually the team that wins.”
It prompted a follow-up regarding the Vandals’ situation under center. Petrino reaffirmed it’ll be a three-man race to decide who’ll succeed his son, Mason.
The competition will be between 6-foot-5, 250-pound Mike Beaudry, a pro-style UConn grad transfer and former Division II national runner-up at West Florida who has been plagued by injuries; Caleb Jordan, a multifaceted product of Union High School in Camas, Wash.; and Nikhil Nayar, a balanced signal-caller who has gotten some reps at UI, albeit in garbage time.
Lewiston’s Colton Richardson, expected to contend for the job, will be off of the team for a year because of a credit hours issue stemming from a medical withdrawal in 2019.
“I think it’ll be a really good challenge,” said Petrino, who spoke alongside first-year Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin and Eastern Washington’s Aaron Best. “We have one young man back, a transfer from UConn — he’s big, has a strong arm. ... and we have a freshman that I hope looks like Eastern’s quarterback (Eric Barriere) two years down the road.”
Arbitrary questions about team expectations and the league’s competition were overshadowed by discussions on the Black Lives Matter movement and social unrest in the country, and the pandemic.
The conversation on the latter among the 13 coaches was defined much by themes of listening, understanding and support. The diversity of locker rooms was cited a handful of times.
“I think one of the biggest things I need to do, and I’ve tried to continue to do, is be a good listener and try to listen to understand,” Petrino said when asked how his team has broached the subject of racial injustices. “A lot of our players grew up different than I grew up. They went through things I didn’t have to go through, that my kids don’t have to go through.
“Just really listen to each other, and be there for each other. It’s affected people in different ways. ... Reach out to people, really try to help.”
Petrino said he was present at a BLM protest in Moscow not long ago, and mentioned a unifying talk given recently to the team by former bowl-winning Vandal cornerback Kendrick Trotter, who shared experiences and urged the players to talk through any troubles they might have together.
Regarding his adapting to COVID-19 limitations, Petrino said he’s picked up something new. Since he and the team and staff mostly have been separated the past few months, he began to include himself on every position-group text chat, something he says he’ll continue to do.
“It helps you stay in touch with all the different groups, in a quick manner,” he said.
But overall, he said he’s anxious to see the players again. Right now, UI trainer Chris Walsh is “kind of the king of the school,” in that he is responsible for making sure the Vandals adhere to coronavirus guidelines. But Petrino noted Idaho’s staff is tentatively set to get more on-field time with its players, starting next week.
“It’s kinda a day-by-day, seeing how things go,” he said. “The biggest thing, it’ll just be nice to see them in-person, and just with how much they miss being around each other.
“The first thing you really understand is why we do this, why we coach, and that’s being around them.”
Coaches spoke of the mental toll the pandemic has taken on their players. All essentially recognized that “half measures” wouldn’t cut it in limiting the virus’ spread, but none really voiced concerns about the season potentially being canceled.
“We either go or we don’t,” Montana’s Bobby Hauck said. “We shut the country down, which I don’t think is feasible financially. ... If you’re uncomfortable, don’t play, don’t coach, don’t go to the games. If you’re comfortable, let’s roll.”
Extra points
- Petrino said defense will be UI’s strength, “for sure,” especially its front seven. The eighth-year boss said “we’ll be led by” the star linebacking trio of Christian Elliss, Tre Walker and Charles Akanno. He expects a boost from defensive end Kayode Rufai, and said Post Falls product Nate DeGraw, a defensive tackle, was “our most improved player.”
“I think we’ll be pretty strong up front, it’ll just be how we play in the secondary.”
- Petrino when asked of the family-oriented vibe for the Vandals, who boast six sets of brothers:
“It speaks to our community, the people on our campus. ... Probably the biggest thing we can sell at the University of Idaho is our people — we have a lot of great people. ... You know you’re getting old when you’re recruiting sons of the dads you already coached.”
Coaches’ poll — 1, Weber St. 135 (7); 2, Montana 128 (3); 3, Montana St. 121 (1); 4, Eastern Washington 118 (1); 5, Sacramento St. 99 (1); 6, UC Davis 83; 7, Northern Arizona 68; 8, Portland St. 67; 9, Idaho 66; 10, Cal Poly 46; 11, Idaho St. 37; 12, Southern Utah 33; 13, Northern Colorado 13.
Media poll — 1, Weber St. 546 (28); 2, Montana 496 (8); 3, Montana St. 493 (6); 4, Eastern Washington 438 (1); 5, Sacramento St. 389; 6, UC Davis 325 (1); 7, Portland St. 274; 8, Idaho 273; 9, Northern Arizona 238; 10, Cal Poly 206; 11, Idaho St. 133; 12, Southern Utah 105; 13, Northern Colorado 88.