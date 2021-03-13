CHENEY, Wash. — Idaho’s volleyball team found itself in a 2-0 hole Friday against host Eastern Washington, but the Vandals battled back to beat the Eagles 15-25, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-10 in a Big Sky Conference match at Reese Court.
Senior outside hitter Avery Housley had 19 kills and 17 digs to pace Idaho (6-7, 5-6 Big Sky), which trailed 6-4 in the third set but took a 19-12 lead en route to winning the set. Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren finished with 14 kills and 12 digs. Senior setter Donnee Janzen had 38 assists and freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 11. Sophomore Alaina Lacey chipped in 12 digs.
Katie Fleck had 14 kills, Ashlyn Blotzer added 11 kills and Ehu Keala finished with 10 for Eastern Washington (5-9, 4-9), which had a 24-15 lead in the fourth set before the Vandals rallied to tie the set and, eventually, the match.
In the fifth, Idaho had an 8-4 advantage and was able to close it out for the victory.
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. today.
WSU dumps Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer had 18 kills and eight digs as Washington State beat Oregon State 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 in a Pac-12 match at Gill Coliseum to win its fifth consecutive match.
Sophomore Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills with a .500 hitting percentage for the Cougars (9-2), who are ranked No. 16 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis finished with 41 assists. Sophomore defensive specialist Aria McComber tallied 11 digs and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 10 for WSU, which pulled into a tie for first place in the conference after Utah fell 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 at UCLA. The Utes are 10-3 and the Bruins are 11-4.
Kateryna Tkachenko had 14 kills to lead Oregon State (5-8). Izzi Szulczewski contributed 36 assists, Grace Massey had 19 digs and Ellie Turner finished with 13.
The two teams meet again at noon Sunday at the same site.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Montana 1, Idaho 0
Alexa Coyle’s goal in the fourth minute stood as Montana tripped up Idaho in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.
It was the first game for the Vandals (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky) in almost a month. Idaho hadn’t played since a 3-0 loss Feb. 19 to Washington State at the WSU practice bubble.
Things didn’t start well for the Vandals, as Coyle converted a shot past junior goalkeeper Avrie Fox at the 3:43 mark of the first half.
The Grizzlies (2-0, 1-0) then hunkered down on defense. They held a 10-9 advantage in shots, including 4-3 in shots on goal. Idaho had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks, including a pair late, but the Vandals couldn’t net the equalizer.
Fox finished with three saves, while Montana’s Claire Howard stopped four shots.
The two teams meet again at 1 p.m. Sunday at the same site.
Montana 1 0—1
Idaho 0 0—0
Montana — Alexis Coyle, 4th.
Shots: Montana 10, Idaho 9. Saves: Montana — Claire Howard 4. Idaho — Avrie Fox 3.
TRACK AND FIELD
WSU trio compete in NCAA indoors
Three Washington State athletes competed on Day 1 of the NCAA indoor championships at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.
Junior Zach Stallings was sixth in his heat of the men’s mile, finishing in 4:09.05 and good enough for 14th overall.
Senior Sam Brixley had a time of 7.785 seconds in his heat of the 60-meter hurdles, which was eighth in his heat and 11th overall.
Senior Colton Johnsen was 15th in the men’s 5,000 final in 14:01.86.
Johnsen competes in the men’s 3,000 final at 1 p.m. Pacific today and sophomore Charisma Taylor competes in the women’s triple jump starting at 3 p.m.