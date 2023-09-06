Idaho high school sports will get a new classification system starting in the fall of 2024 after a summer of back-and-forth decisions by the state’s governing body.

Idaho’s superintendents overrode the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, with 66% voting in favor of using a new system first proposed in June. The IHSAA announced the vote and rule change Tuesday. It only needed a simple majority to pass.

The new rules will increase the student enrollment numbers for each classification and rename the classifications, starting with 6A as the largest division and 1A as the smallest.

Tags

Recommended for you