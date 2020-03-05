OGDEN, Utah — The University of Idaho women improved to 14-5 in conference play and secured the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament Wednesday with a 91-57 win against Weber State.
Idaho (19-9, 14-5 Big Sky) shot out to a 24-11 lead in the first quarter and carried a 46-30 advantage into halftime. The Vandals would add another 18 points to their lead with a 22-4 third quarter before the Wildcats (3-25, 1-18) played them evenly at 23 points apiece in the fourth.
“I thought our ball movement was great tonight,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Everybody was touching the ball. We talked about keeping the energy up and being ready to shoot the ball, and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Idaho shot 54 percent from the field at 34-of-63 and went 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range. Four Vandals scored in double figures, led by senior Lizzy Klinker with 18 points. Janie King added 17 points. Beyonce Bea finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Gina Marxen chipped in 13 points.
Weber State made 18 of its 54 field-goal attempts and was led by Daryn Hickok’s 11 points.
“We knew we needed this one,” Newlee said. “We can just relax and have fun in Pocatello. We want to stay sharp and get our reps in.”
The Vandals wrap up the regular-season at 6 p.m. Friday at Idaho State.
IDAHO (19-9, 14-5)
L. Klinker 8-11 2-2 18, Bea 6-12 1-1 14, Gina Marxen 4-5 2-2 13, N. Klinker 3-3 2-2 8, Pulliam 1-6 0-0 3, King 5-8 2-2 17, Christopher 2-7 0-2 5, Hadden 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Kirby 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Milne 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 34-63 11-15 91.
WEBER STATE (3-25, 1-18)
Hickok 3-8 5-5 11, Matthews 1-3 6-6 8, Graves 3-8 2-2 8, James 1-6 0-0 2, Pentzer 0-6 0-0 0, Loiland 3-4 1-2 9, Chamberlin 3-10 2-2 8, Watkins 2-3 2-2 7, O’Brien 2-3 0-0 4, Thoms 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 18-19 57.
Idaho 24 22 22 23—91
Weber St. 11 19 4 23—57
3-point goals — Idaho 12-26 (L. Klinker 0-1, Bea 1-3, Marxen 3-3, Pulliam 1-6, King 5-8, Christopher 1-3, Jones 1-2), Weber St. 3-11 (Graves 0-2, Pentzer 0-3, Loilan 2-2, Chamberlin 0-2, Watkins 1-2). Fouled out — Kirby. Rebounds — Idaho 37 (Bea 8), Weber St. 27 (Matthews, James, Watkins 5). Assists — Idaho 17 (Marxen 6), Weber St. 9 (Matthews, Chamberlin 2). Total fouls — Idaho 15, Weber St. 15. A — 340.