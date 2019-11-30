SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Lamar capitalized on a streaky-shooting Idaho women’s basketball team, took a second-quarter lead, then held on down the stretch to upend the Vandals 47-44 on Friday at the Sharelso Holiday Beach Classic.
Idaho (3-2) shot just under 32 percent from the floor, including 4-of-27 from 3-point range. Lamar (2-4) shot 32 percent from the field, and went 1-for-17 from outside in the offense-optional game, which began with an 8-0 Vandals run.
The Cardinals went up by as much as 11 in the third quarter. UI retorted in the fourth, cutting it to one with about a minute left, but Lamar extended the lead to six in the next 45 seconds, which was enough.
The Vandals’ Beyonce Bea led all players with 14 points, and added five rebounds. Gina Marxen chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Lamar was spearheaded by Kayla Mitchell’s 11 points.
IDAHO (3-2)
Beyonce Bea 6-8 2-3 14, Natalie Klinker 0-1 1-2 1, Hailey Christopher 0-10 0-0 0, Allison Kirby 0-3 3-4 3, Gina Marxen 3-9 1-2 10, Izzy Hadden 2-3 0-0 4, Lizzy Klinker 1-6 2-2 4, Janie King 0-0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Nina Carlson 0-0 1-2 1, Chayse Milne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 10-15 44.
LAMAR (2-4)
Briana Laidler 1-1 0-0 2, Rikiah Cowart 3-6 0-0 6, Kayla Mitchell 4-8 3-6 11, Angel Hastings 2-10 2-3 7, Amber Vidal 4-11 1-2 9, Jadyn Pimentel 0-4 1-2 1, Shedricka Pierson 3-8 1-2 7, Ashlan Miles 1-8 2-4 4, Umaja Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 10-19 47.
Idaho 12 7 10 15—44
Lamar 7 17 12 11—47
3-point goals — Idaho 4-27 (Bea 0-1, N. Klinker 0-1, Christopher 0-7, Kirby 0-3, Marxen 3-7, Hadden 0-1, L. Klinker 0-2, Jones 1-4, Milne 0-1), Lamar 1-17 (Cowart 0-2, Mitchell 0-3, Hastings 1-4, Vidal 0-2, Pierson 0-3, Miles 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 39 (Marxen 7), Lamar 38 (Cowart 6). Assists — Idaho 10 (Marxen 4), Lamar 3 (Vidal 2). Total fouls — Idaho 18, Lamar 19. Fouled out — L. Klinker.