AREA ROUNDUP
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho women’s golf sits at fourth place in the Big Sky Conference Championship after shooting a score of 299 on Monday, 13 strokes behind first-place Sacramento State.
Valeria Patino of Idaho is tied for fifth among individual golfers with a score of even-par 72.
Four Vandals earned all-conference honors, with Patino and Vicky Tsai making the second team and Yvonnne Vinceri and Eddie Hsu received honorable mention.
Team scores — 1. Sacramento State 286, 2. Northern Arizona 288, 3. Weber State 293, 4. Idaho 299, 5. Eastern Washington 301, 6. Montana State 304, 7. Idaho State 308, T8. Southern Utah 309, Montana 309, T10. Northern Colorado 312, Portland State 312,
Individual leaders — T1. Jennifer Koga (Sac St.) 68, Ekaterina Malakhova (NAU) 68, 3. Isabel Guitierrez 69, T5. Valerina Patino (Idaho) 72, Jessica Ponce (Montana) 72.
Idaho scores — T5. Valerina Patino 72, T13. Yvonne Vinceri 74, T19. Vicky Tsai 75, T33. Eddie Hsu 78, T40. Ally Kerr 79
PREP TRACKBeck wins unusual combo
COTTONWOOD — Highland-Craigmont standout Kadence Beck put together an unusual combination of wins — at 100, 200 and 800 meters — and Prairie captured both team titles in a nine-team track meet at Cottonwood.
Lapwai junior Soa Moliga won the girls’ shot put with a personal-record throw of 36 feet, 5 inches.
Converted hand times
GIRLS
Team scores — Prairie 102, Logos 97, Kendrick 71.5, Grangeville 68, Genesee 58, Nezper e 49, Highland 35, Lapwai 30.5, Salmon River 17.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.94. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prai, 13.24. 3. Sydney Miller, Log, 13.74.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.74. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.54. 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.84.
400 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 1:04.34. 2. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:05.14. 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:06.84.
800 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 2:31.60. 2. Cora Johnson, Log, 2:33.60. 3. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 2:51.60.
1600 — 1. Cora Johnson, Log, 6:08.80. 2. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 6:49.70. 3. Makenna Elliott, Gra, 6:58.20.
3200 — 1. Brittany Farmer, Gra, 16:27.30. 2. Kacee Evans, Gra, 17:13.60.
100 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 19.34. 2. Lucy Guhin, Gra, 20.94. 3. Starlit Flint, Ken, 21.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 56.04. Rory Mayer, Gen, 59.04.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 55.74. 2. Genesee 59.24. 3. Nezperce 59.54.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, Miller, Taylor, Wilson) 1:55.90. 2. Prairie 2:02.80. 3. Genesee 2:10.00.
Medley relay — 1. Genesee (Mayer, Monk, Seubert, Loewen) 2:11.30. 2. Nezperce 2:16.20. 3, Prairie 2:19.80.
1600 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 4:44.40.
High jump — 1. Starlit Flint, Ken, 4-6. 2. Naomi Taylor, Log, 6-6. 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-0¾. 3. Julia Rehder, Pra, 14-0¾. 3. Jillian Lux, Nez, 13-4½.
Triple jump — 1. Julia Rehder, Pra, 27-8. 2. Katharine Duuck, Nez, 27-7. 3. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 27-2½.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 36.5. 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 29-6. 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap 27-0.
Discus — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 99-1. 2. Kirsten Flodin, Gen, 88-11. 3. Charlee Hollon, SR, 85-9.
BOYS
100 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 12.14. 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 12.24. 3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 12.34.
200 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 23.94. 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.94. 3. Levi Hosking, Gen, 26.44.
400 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 53.94. 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 54.04. 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 55.84.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:14.30. 2. Seamus Wilson, Log, 2:16.30. 3. Owen Tiegs, Nez, 2:25.40.
1600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:17.60. 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:28.00. 3. Ethan West, Gen, 5:48.50.
3200 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 12:07.50. 2. Tucker Young, Gra, 13:14.20. 3. Will Patten, Gra, 14:03.00.
110 hurdles — 1. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 22.34. 2. Levi Hosking, Gen, 23.34.
300 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.74.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Cronan, Geis, Hibbard, Z. Rambo) 49.14. 2. Grangeville 53.04. 3. Salmon River 54.54.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Wilson, Haynes, Sentz, Howard) 1:41.00. 2. Genesee 1:43.60. 3. Prairie 1:44.50.
Medley relay — 1. Grangeville (Gates, Bybee, Gortsema, Zechmann) 4:03.60. 2. Grangeville B 4:43.70. 3. Genesee 4:44.20.
1600 relay — 1. Prairie (Elven, Wemhoff, Forsmann, Geis) 4:02.40. 2. Genesee 4:05.20.
High jump — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-4. 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 5-2. 3 Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Tristan Currall, Nez, 9-0. 2. Wyatt Haynes, Log, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 17-7¼. 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 16-9. 3. Eddrick Moya, Log, 16-0.
Triple jump — none
Shot put — 1. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 41-7½. 2. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 34-9. 3. Kolby Murray, Gen, 33-8.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 134-3. 2. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 126-6. 3. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 125-5.
TENNISPullman 8, Lewiston 4
Pullman overcame Lewiston in a hard-fought nonleague tennis dual.
The Greyhounds were at their most dominant in girls’ singles, where Pullman swept three matches with the loss of only two games total. The Bengals found success at the top of their doubles roster, winning the No. 1 boys, girls and mixed doubles contests.
The Hounds completed dramatic rallies to win the day’s two three-set matches. Pullman’s No. 3 boys singles player Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay ground out a nearly three-hour 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory against Lewiston’s Federico Navarro-Lopez, while the No. 2 doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott and Lynnlin Qiao endured a shutout opening set and saved several match points in a down-to-the-wire third to prevail 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
This was the first loss of the season for Lewiston (8-1). With the win, the Greyhound boys remained unbeaten at 5-0, while the girls improved to 4-1.
Boys singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Christian Bren 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Federico Navarro-Lopez 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Francisco Ceruti, Lew, def. Brian Fugh 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Dylan Gomez/Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 7-5, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Garrett Beardsley/Kayden Lafferriere 7-5, 7-5.
Girls singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Rylei Carper 6-1, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Megan Halstead 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez Garcia, Pul, def. Cristina Piedrola 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 7-6 (7), 6-4; Kei Bromley/Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Addyson Falkenstein-Barker 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Seth Luna/Rachel Lam 6-2, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Sean Carper/Lexi Ahlers 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
SOFTBALLPrairie 9-8, Genesee 8-7
PRAIRIE — The Prairie Pirates took both games against Genesee in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Game 1 saw Prairie (3-2, 2-1) take the win in five innings because of time constraints. Josie Remacle had the winning run and McKenzie Key took the win for the Pirates.
Game 2 saw another one-run victory for Prairie, which was led at the plate by Josie Remacle’s three hits.
GAME 1
Prairie 102 015—9 5 2
Genesee 230 030—8 7 2
McKenzie Key, and Josie Remacle; Meyer and English.
Prairie hits — Tara Schlader 2 (3B), McKenzie Key 2 (3B), Delanie Lockett
Genesee hits — Hanson 2, Herman (3B), R. Lesdman, Donner, Barber, Lowe
————
GAME 2
Genesee 012 13—7 7 2
Prairie 431 0x—8 11 1
Meyer and English, Donner (3); Tara Schlader, McKenzie Key (1), Alexis Schumacher (5) and Josie Remacle. W— Key; L—Meyer; S—Schumacher
Genesee hits — Hanson 3 (2B, 3B), H. Donner 2, Lowe (2B), English
Prairie hits — Josie Remacle 3, Tara Schlader 2, McKenzie Key (2B), Delanie Lockett, Riley Enneking, Amelia Uhlenkott, Kaylie Lockett, Ember Martin
GOLFLewiston golfer medals
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston Bengals had one golfer medal and took first overall at the Lake City Invitational on the Coeur d’Alene Public Golf Course in a competition that included Inland Empire League rivals.
Mollie Seibly medaled for Lewiston with a score of 84 on the par-72 course.
Moscow competed as well, and was led by Myah Parsons, who finished with a score of 97.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 370, 2. Cd’A 390, 3. Sandpoint 413, 4. Lake City 418, 5. Post Falls 425, 6. Moscow 470
Lewiston scores — Mollie Seibly 84 (medalist), Abbigail Tellez 90, Julia Brume 95, Aleena White 101, Avery Martin 108, Lexi Casey 118
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 97, Marissa Lewis 125, Hayes Brown 118, Emily Sanford 130, Hanna Gregory 132
Postponements
The softball game Monday between St. Maries and Potlatch was postponed because of inclement weather. No makeup date is as yet scheduled.
Lapwai baseball game in Potlatch has also been postponed because of inclement weather and has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Potlatch.