OREM, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team just couldn’t keep the momentum going from an exciting victory three days earlier.

Utah Valley scored the final five points of Wednesday’s nonconference game to knock off the Vandals 59-57 at UCCU Center.

Eleyana Tafisi finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Wolverines (3-8), who went 21-for-58 (36.2%) shooting from the field. Shay Fano, who hit a free throw with 32.4 seconds left to give Utah Valley the lead for good, Chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.

