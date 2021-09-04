Junior defender Julia Bailey tallied two second-half goals as the Idaho Vandals took out Cal State Bakersfield 4-1 on Friday in a women’s nonconference soccer game at the Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore forward Maddie Lasher got Idaho (3-1) on the board in the 55th minute after a scoreless first half. Bailey then tallied her first goal of the contest in the 68th minute off a pass from senior midfielder Taylor Brust.
After Bakersfield (0-3-1) pulled within 2-1, Bailey scored for the second time in the 74th minute, then freshman midfielder Leiden Huber finished the scoring in the 78th minute.
Junior goalkeeper Hallie Byzewski had three saves for the Vandals, and Flavia Burrell made three stops for the Roadrunners.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Hawaii.
Bakersfield 0 1—1
Idaho 0 4—4
Idaho — Maddy Lasher, 55th.
Idaho — Julia Bailey (Taylor Brust), 68th.
Bakersfield — Darian Tatum, 70th.
Idaho — Bailey, 74th.
Idaho — Leiden Huber, 78th.
Shots — Idaho 14, Bakersfield 8. Saves — Bakersfield: Flavia Burrell 3. Idaho: Hallie Byzewski 3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho splits pair in tournament
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 35 kills on the day as the Idaho volleyball team went 1-1 at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Classic at the UPMC Events Center.
The Vandals (2-3) fell 25-19, 27-25, 25-21 to Duqensne before beating host Robert Morris 27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-21.
Against the Dukes (3-2), Munday had 15 kills, sophomore setter Peyten Ely — a former Lewiston High School standout — finished with 28 assists and senior libero Alaina Lacey tallied 12 digs.
Against the Colonials (3-2), Munday led the way with 20 kills and 10 digs, while freshman outside hitter Rachel Davis and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each had 12 kills, and sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll finished with 10 kills and 16 digs. Ely contributed 43 assists, and Lacey had a team-best 19 digs.
Idaho next plays at 8 a.m. today against Liberty at the same site.
WSU falls in three to Purdue
LAS VEGAS — Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa finished with 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough as 25th-ranked Washington State dropped its third match to start the season, this one a 25-19, 25-23, 28-26 decision to No. 9 Purdue at the Rebel Challenge at Cox Pavilion.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis had 33 assists and 18 digs, and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville finished with 15 digs for the Cougars.
Caitlyn Newton paced the Boilermakers (4-0) with 15 kills, Grace Cleveland chipped in 13 kills and Emma Ellis had 10. Hayley Bush finished with 45 assists, and Jena Oteg added 25 digs and Marissa Hornung had 13.
WSU next plays at 4 p.m. today against UNLV at the same site.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYUI competes at Clash
CHENEY, Wash. — The University of Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed second at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at Eastern Washington.
The Vandal men finished with 73 points, behind meet winner Gonzaga. The Idaho women had 38 points to place behind the Bulldogs, who won the meet.
On the women’s side, the Vandals had four runners place in the top 10, led by the second-place finish in 14 minutes, 21.3 seconds of sophomore Maya Kobylanski in the 4K race.
Idaho’s men were led by the 11th-place finish of junior Tim Stevens (18:50.3).
The Vandals next will run next Friday at the Cougar Classic — hosted by Washington State — at the Colfax Golf Club.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 15; 2. Idaho 73; 3. Montana 83; 4. Eastern Washington 94; 5. Lewis-Clark State 115; 6. Whitman 186; 7. Whitworth 216.
Winner — Yacine Guermali (Gonzaga) 18:37.2.
Idaho individuals — 11. Tim Stevens 18:50.3; 16. Lorenz Hermann 19:05.0; 22. John Peckham 19:19.6; 24. Shea Mattson 19:21.4; 35. Michael McCausland 19:36.1; 38. Gabriel Dinnel 19:41.8; 42. Ben Shaw 19:47.1; 53. Gage Zanette 20:15.7; 60. Zac Bright 20:28.0; 70. Jenner Higgins 20:49.6; 93. Timo Dohm 21:58.9.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 28; 2. Idaho 38; 3. Eastern Washington 92; 4. Lewis-Clark State 109; 5. Montana 120; 6. Whitworth 188; 7. Whitman 190.
Winner — Sadie Tuckwood (Gonzaga) 14:15.0.
Idaho individuals — 2. Maya Kobylanski 14:21.3; 5. Nell Baker 14:46.1; 7. Nathalia Campos 14:51.1; 10. Kate Bouse 15:00.3; 15. Jolene Whitely 15:11.1; 16. Elise Abbott 15:17.9; 18. Leah Holmgren 15:19.0; 33. Sarah Pecha 15:49.6; 38. Mia Hill 16:03.6; 57. Savannah Pratt 16:38.1.