Idaho women’s soccer team begins season with early tests

The next step for the University of Idaho women’s soccer team is clear: an NCAA tournament appearance.
Two years ago, the Vandals went 10-6-2 and lost the majority of their games in the second half of the season. They ended their year with a loss in the first round of the Big Sky postseason tournament.
In 2022, Idaho took a step forward and went 12-3-3 and made it to the Big Sky championship game, where it lost to Northern Arizona in an overtime shootout.
The next logical step for the team is to again make the championship game, and this time win and make it to the NCAA tournament — and the Vandals have the experience on the team to lead them there.
“It was a great season last year,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “But (the loss in the title game) really puts that hunger in the players’ mouths. And those returners — I know they want to finish the job this year. So it’s nice for the team to have that kind of mindset and that determination.”
One of last year’s captains, Savannah Foster, graduated but the other captain last season, senior forward Maddy Lasher, returns and is joined in the ranks of captain by senior midfielder Margo Schoesler and senior defender Alyssa Peters.
“They’ve really picked up the pieces left by the departure of Savannah,” Clevenger said. “We’re really proud of the leadership and just the team in general.”
Idaho has senior and upperclassmen leadership on the team outside of its captains, which will do well for the team in a competitive Big Sky.
In the preseason coaches’ poll, Northern Arizona was picked to repeat as conference champs and received four of the nine first-place votes. The Vandals were picked to finish second and received three of the first-place votes.
Idaho’s defense will be a key factor in getting back to the championship game. Last year the Vandals allowed two or more goals in just two matches.
“The one thing that’s been pretty evident coming off last year is that we’re such a great defensive team,” Clevenger said. “I’ve kind of noticed that commitment to the defensive side of the ball right away as we progressed through preseason. It’s been nice to see our players continue with that great defensive year last year and incorporate those same philosophies this year.”
Big Sky competition begins Sept. 20 for the Vandals against Weber State. How the team does when that half of the season begins will be the true tell on whether or not Idaho is ready to take that next step. But before that, the Vandals have a strong test to begin the season.
Idaho took down Seattle U 3-1 in its season-opener on Thursday. Two of the the Vandals’ goals came in the second half, with Jadyn Hanks scoring on an assist from Karli Yoshida-Williams and Schoesler in the 55th minute and Izzy Thoma scoring in the 67th minute off an assist from Lasher and Maya Hamilton.
Idaho first took the lead in the 16th minute with an unassited goal from Annika Farley.
The Vandals have another hurdle to clear against the University of Washington Huskies at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.