Idaho women’s soccer team begins season with early tests

University of Idaho forward Sienna Gonzales, right, fires a shot past the goalkeeper while running offensive drills Feb. 27 at East Field outside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

The next step for the University of Idaho women’s soccer team is clear: an NCAA tournament appearance.

Two years ago, the Vandals went 10-6-2 and lost the majority of their games in the second half of the season. They ended their year with a loss in the first round of the Big Sky postseason tournament.

In 2022, Idaho took a step forward and went 12-3-3 and made it to the Big Sky championship game, where it lost to Northern Arizona in an overtime shootout.

