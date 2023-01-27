OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team had a tough start to the calendar year. The Vandals lost all six of their games to start 2023, falling in a couple of close ones but for the most part getting blown out in every contest after winning their first two Big Sky Conference games.

That tune changed Thursday.

Junior guard Sydney Gandy snapped out of a prolonged funk with 19 points as Idaho got past Weber State 66-52 at the Dee Events Center.

