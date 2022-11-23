It has been quite the ride for Idaho’s freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy.

McCoy entered the season as one of four players battling for the starter’s job. Three months later, McCoy was named Monday one of 20 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the best freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“It feels great to be acknowledged,” McCoy said. “I just have to thank my teammates and my coaches for all the success.”

