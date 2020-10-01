The Idaho High School Activities Association board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved and announced a plan for a standalone girls’ wrestling state tournament for the 2021-22 school year.
Girls’ wrestlers previously have had to match up against boys in the only official state tournament. They will do so just once more this winter.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson, a four-year Team Idaho national girls’ travel coach and fervent advocate for the decision, who visited with the IHSAA to promote the sport a couple of times in past years.
At this point, the IHSAA only will conduct a single girls’ tournament for athletes in all classes.
“It’s going to take us a while to get that up and going,” IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said. “But we’ll get to work right away on it.”
The state only had 40 girls’ wrestlers in 2016-17, but grew the number to last year’s high of around 200. There was a record 13 girls participating in the 2020 state tournament.
Idaho is the 29th state to sanction high school girls’ wrestling as the sport grows considerably in the United States. According to an ESPN article published in April 2019, about 17,000 girls compete in prep wrestling across the country, up from 3,405 in 2001.
There will be an unofficial girls’ state event conducted in Pocatello for the third time this winter. It will be held Feb. 13.
“It’s going to explode now that they have something more to wrestle for,” Bryngelson said. “They have their own division, their own identity.
“It’s awesome to see them out there doing their thing. They do have a place in this sport.”
Girls’ wrestling is no new development locally, as multiple high schools — including Potlatch, Moscow, Clearwater Valley (Kooskia), Grangeville, Orofino and Lewiston — recently have had or currently do have female competitors on their rosters.
“There are so many talented girls in our area,” said Bryngelson, who’s been a longtime mentor for many of them.
To name a few standouts:
Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman is a 98-pound district champion who holds golds from Nampa’s Rollie Lane Invitational and Ardis E. Ash Memorial tournaments, and the Hanford (Wash.) Winter Cup. She also placed fourth in the Coeur d’Alene Tri-State boys’ side of the bracket last year.
Potlatch senior Taylor McPherson won Lewiston’s Clearwater Classic and Potlatch’s Dick Griswold Memorial Invitational at 126, and claimed a triple crown (freestyle, folkstyle, Greco-Roman) at a 2018 state event in Nampa to qualify for Idaho’s national team.
Sophomore Kadence Beck, an Orofino wrestler by way of Highland (Craigmont), was a district champion at 106 last year and a runner-up at the Pocatello-based event who in spring 2019 pinned her way through 10 matches at the Iowa Heartland Duals to achieve All-American status.
“It just makes me so happy to see that girls’ wresting has been growing, and I’ve been able to help set a pathway,” Beck said.
“I’d just encourage girls to go out for it if it’s been in the back of their minds. It’s taught me so much in life about mentality and helped me through school. I believe now we’ll have more apt to go try it out.”
Statewide girls’ wrestling tournaments are beginning to take off as well. Aside from Rollie Lane and the Pocatello competition, the Clearwater Classic and Dick Griswold Memorial Invitational have added girls’ divisions in recent years.
“Our state’s headed in the right direction to provide these young ladies opportunities to pursue the sport,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “We’re seeing more regular season tournaments popping up, and in addition to getting on the mat and competing for a state title, I think you’ll see those numbers continue to grow.”
The IHSAA also announced three changes to the fall tournaments.
The organization will replace the traditional, double-elimination state brackets in volleyball with a modified single-elimination bracket used in sports like soccer and basketball.
A team can lose in the first round and play for a consolation trophy, but it cannot work its way back to a championship in the new format.
The IHSAA will conduct the state cross country meet during two days, Oct. 30 and 31. Jones said the host site, Eagle Island State Park, will only allow 250 people to enter at once, forcing the organization to spread its championship event over two days.
The board also approved moving the state wrestling tournament to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this year. Holt Arena at Idaho State was the original venue, but since it currently is closed because of the pandemic, it was necessary to make a change.
