For the first time this season, the Whitepine League Division I will have a team alone on top of the league by the end of Friday.

Kamiah travels to Cottonwood to face Prairie at 7 p.m to determine who will take sole possession of first place.

Potlatch travels to Logos at 7 p.m. the same day to stay in contention for the WPL title.

