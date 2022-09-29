For the first time this season, the Whitepine League Division I will have a team alone on top of the league by the end of Friday.
Kamiah travels to Cottonwood to face Prairie at 7 p.m to determine who will take sole possession of first place.
Potlatch travels to Logos at 7 p.m. the same day to stay in contention for the WPL title.
Finally, Lewiston and Moscow each have something to prove in their matchup at 7 p.m at Bear Field.
Potlatch at Logos
Logos quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for every positive yard offensively the Knights had, going 13-for-24 passing for 362 yards and five touchdowns, adding 182 yards rushing with four scores, and picking off three passes on defense as the visiting Knights of Moscow beat Lapwai 66-56 in a Whitepine League Division I game Sept. 22.
Logos (2-3, 1-2) is riding high after what seemed to be a momentum-building victory.
“The morale right now is really good,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “They’re gaining more confidence as football players which is nice to see.”
Potlatch (3-1, 2-1) will have to have its defense ready to rock and roll. Holloway knows Loggers coach Ryan Ball will have them prepared to go against the Knights’ dynamic quarterback.
“(Ball) has been around the block a couple of times,” Holloway said. “We’re excited to play such a well-coached team.”
Lewiston at Moscow
The Bears (0-5) and Bengals (4-1) have something to prove, for different reasons.
Lewiston hopes to continue to show it’s a serious competitor for the Class 5A Inland Empire League crown. Moscow is just trying to prove it can compete.
The Bears have had a relentless schedule so far, but the Bengals will be their toughest challenge to date.
Lewiston probably won’t take Moscow lightly. The Bengals know what’s at stake and what they have to prepare for when league play begins Oct. 7 at Post Falls.
Kamiah at Prairie
The Kubs have been on top of the Whitepine League Division I all season after winning their season opener Aug. 26 against Lapwai.
Kamiah (4-1, 3-0) is on a three-game winning streak, with its biggest victory to date being a 34-22 decision against Clearwater Valley this past Friday, making the game against the Pirates (3-1, 3-0) a de facto championship game.
“It’s been 10 years since we won the league and (Prairie) is the team that is usually always on top,” Kludt said. “The kids live for opportunities like this. Anytime you play a team like this and have an opportunity to knock them off is huge.”
Against the Rams, the Kubs ran the ball well, continuing a trend throughout the season. Their run game thrived with Colton Ocain, Connor Weddle and Colton Sams combining for more than 350 yards rushing.
Kamiah’s rushing attack is helped by the experience and size of its offensive line. The big boys up front have been pushing defenders back, allowing the runners to create big plays.
“They’re a physical group for sure,” Kludt said. “They’re really mature kids, and really lead this football team. We got down early in the Clearwater Valley game and they didn’t turn down their intensity. They were still knocking people around.”
The Kubs were down 21-8 in the second half but were able to rally.
“These kids love to play football,” Kludt said. “Every game is tough, and they just get ready for the next one. They all have goals and they’re working extremely hard to achieve those goals this year.”
Prairie has won the league title in three out of the past four years and six out of the previous 10.
For a program with such success, there was some skepticism when first-year coach T.T. Cain took charge of the program. But so far, so good.
The Pirates’ one loss was an embarrassing 52-0 decision in the Aug. 27 season opener against Oakley at the 8-Man Classic in Middleton. Since then, Prairie has beaten Troy, Potlatch and Genesee.
It isn’t the same Pirate team of years past that puts up a ton of points and relies on its defense. Prairie is averaging 43 points per game and allowing 40.
The Pirates also will be without one of their best players, Trenton Lorentz, who had an emergency appendectomy this past Friday. The Pirates are hopeful he will be back by the Oct. 14 game against Clearwater Valley.
Lorentz’s best performance came in a 56-52 win Sept. 9 against Potlatch, when he had 262 rushing yards and 117 receiving yards.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.